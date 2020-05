All Day ARCA Menards Memorial Day Marathon on MAVTV

“MAVTV is privileged and humbled to honor all the fallen men and women who served in the U.S. military. We encourage everyone to continue the observance of Memorial Day in their own special way and hope you enjoy additional quality time with family watching the most American of all sports, stock car racing,” said John Duff, Head of Content, MAVTV. As Memorial Day quickly approaches, MAVTV Motorsports Network , the only cable television network in the U.S. dedicated solely to motorsports, and the ARCA Menards Series are honoring all the brave men and women who gave their lives serving in the U.S. military with an all-day ARCA Menards marathon on May 25th.“MAVTV is privileged and humbled to honor all the fallen men and women who served in the U.S. military. We encourage everyone to continue the observance of Memorial Day in their own special way and hope you enjoy additional quality time with family watching the most American of all sports, stock car racing,” said John Duff, Head of Content, MAVTV.