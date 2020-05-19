Devon Morgan Raffling Turn-Key Crate Sportsman Race Car

If you’re a young racer looking to step up to the next level, Devon Morgan has an opportunity that you won’t want to miss.

Morgan, 17, and his father, Brian, have announced plans to raffle Devon’s race-winning crate sportsman dirt car. Built by Lanny Irby Race Cars, the car has visited victory lane multiple times with Devon Morgan and John Price behind the wheel.

The younger Morgan has received an opportunity to move up into a 602 late model, leading to the decision to raffle off his crate sportsman car.

Raffle tickets are $100 each and the Morgan family is limiting the amount of tickets to 130. The winner will receive the turn-key car, which includes the engine, transmission and 12 wheels and tires, including one new set of tires.

Brian Morgan estimates that this same car brand new would cost more than $21,000. Through this raffle, one lucky winner could walk away with the car for only $100.

“This has been a great race car for us, but it’s time for it to move and we thought this would be a fun way to help the car find its new home,” said Devon Morgan. “This is a great opportunity for someone to own a race-ready car for as little as $100. I know if I were in the market for a car I’d buy a $100 raffle ticket for a chance to win a car like this.”

Those interested in becoming involved in the raffle are asked to visit Brian Morgan’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/brian.morgan. 148 and comment on the raffle post to secure your raffle tickets.