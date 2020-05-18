Revised 2020 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama Schedule Begins At Road America

Monday, May 18
Revised 2020 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama Schedule Begins At Road America
Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama teams and drivers can officially begin preparing for a restart.
 
The 2020 season – which was originally slated to begin in March at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, but was postponed after just one practice session – will finally kick off on the weekend of July 31-Aug. 2 with a pair of 45-minute races at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. IMSA officials today unveiled a revised calendar that will see the series visit eight racetracks for a total of 16 races over a four-month period.
 
Rounds 3 and 4 of the series will take place at VIRginia International Raceway on Aug. 21-23 before heading west to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-6. The series returns to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the second consecutive year on Sept. 25-27, closing out the first half of the season.
 
The second half of the season kicks off the following weekend at Watkins Glen International, which will host Rounds 9 and 10 on Oct. 2-4. Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta is next on the weekend of Oct. 14-17, wrapping up a run of six consecutive companion events with the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship as the headliner.
 
The penultimate race weekend of the season brings the series back to St. Petersburg alongside IndyCar on Oct. 23-25 following this week’s announcement of the rescheduled event on the Florida street circuit. The 2020 season will conclude in the Sunshine State with a pair of races at Sebring International Raceway as part of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts weekend on Nov. 11-14.
 
The Sebring event will replace an event originally scheduled for April at Barber Motorsports Park, which was canceled for 2020.
 

 

Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

