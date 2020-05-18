IHRA Member Track Update

To help competitors find racing opportunities during this confusing time, the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) has compiled a list of member tracks that are open for bracket racing and a separate list of member tracks open for limited private or by reservation testing. As things are changing daily please contact the track directly to confirm the event or opportunity to participate and what their guidelines are.
IHRA member tracks that are back to weekly Summit SuperSeries racing events (listed by state):
- Prescott Raceway Arkansas
- Immokalee Regional Raceway Florida
- Brainerd Motorsports Park Georgia
- State Capitol Raceway Louisiana
- Holly Springs Motorsports Mississippi
- Ozark Raceway Park Missouri
- Coastal Plains Dragway North Carolina
- Kinston Dragway North Carolina
- Darlington Dragway South Carolina
- Pageland Dragway South Carolina
- South Carolina Motorplex South Carolina
- Union Dragway South Carolina
- Thunder Valley Dragways, Inc. South Dakota
- Crossville Dragway Tennessee
- Buffalo Valley Dragway Tennessee
- Cherokee RacePark Tennessee
- Knoxville Dragstrip Tennessee
- Little River Dragway Texas
- Pine Valley Raceway Texas
- Xtreme Raceway Park Texas
IHRA member tracks that are conducting private or by reservation testing:
- Eddyville Raceway Park Iowa
- Mid-Michigan Motorplex Michigan
- US 131 Motorsports Park Michigan
- Fayetteville Motorsports Park North Carolina
- Quaker City Motorsports Park Ohio
- Keystone Raceway Park Pennsylvania
- Greer Dragway South Carolina
- Elk Creek Dragway Virginia
- Great Lakes Dragaway Wisconsin