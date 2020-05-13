Super DIRTcar Series ‘Heroes Remembered 100’ at Weedsport Canceled

The annual Super DIRTcar Series “Heroes Remembered 100” at Weedsport Speedway has been canceled by series and track officials because of state and local restrictions, as well as CDC guidelines, limiting mass gatherings in an effort to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was originally scheduled for Memorial Day, May 25.

“I’ve been talking with [Weedsport promoter] Jimmy Phelps a few times a week going over all of the possible scenarios, but with the guidelines set forth by the state to make sure all are as safe as possible, we had to cancel the event,” said Super DIRTcar Series Director Dean Reynolds.

“The way the Series schedule is set up, luckily it was only our second event on the schedule, but we will get busy by the end of June into July,” Reynolds said. “A combination of two more events at Weedsport, a busy Summer and of course just the unknown, it was best to cancel versus postpone.”

All parties involved look forward to when New York State can safely reopen for racing. Stay up to date with all Super DIRTcar Series news and schedule updates at SuperDIRTcarSeries.com, Fac ebook and Twitter.

DIRTcar Series PR