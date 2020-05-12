Jeg Coughlin Jr. fondly remembers christening zMAX Dragway

Arguably the nicest drag strip in the world, zMAX Dragway opened with great fanfare and four-wide competition in 2008. But before the rabid motorsports fans of the greater Charlotte area filled the massive grandstands for the first national event, something they've done with great fervor ever since, six-time champion Jeg Coughlin Jr. was given the chance to break-in the new facility on a few different occasions.

"We actually had three separate events, all of them unique and memorable in their own way, to christen zMax," said Coughlin, who will make his final appearance at zMAX as a full-time competitor this fall. "The first one was pretty wild because at the time there really wasn't much more than an open field and Bruton Smith's vision of what he wanted to build there.