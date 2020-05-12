Morgan Lucas, Son of Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Appointed President of Lucas Oil Products, Inc.

Lucas Oil Products, the California-based distributor and manufacturer of motor oils and additives, announced today that Morgan Lucas, Senior Vice President of Lucas Oil Products and son of Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, will take over as the newly appointed President of Lucas Oil. As Lucas Oil continues to grow and expand into different markets, Morgan is poised to make an immediate impact.

Morgan’s career started with his professional racing debut in 2004 and he soon went on to establish his own race team, Morgan Lucas Racing where he won multiple event championships. It was there that he was able to gain first hand experience of the effects of lubricants in combustion engines. This knowledge proved to be invaluable as he expanded his commitment and role at Lucas Oil Products.

In his new position as President, Morgan will report directly to his father, CEO Forrest Lucas. “I could not be more proud of the professional Morgan has grown up to be. He has worked his way to the top of this company from the ground up and truly showed his potential to us since day one. He’s earned the respect of his teammates, and he’s definitely earned mine,” said Forrest.



Teamwork and innovation is a priority at Lucas Oil, and Morgan understands that better than anyone. “Today, I am honored and humbled to assume the role of President of Lucas Oil Products. This incredible opportunity is one that I do not take lightly and thanks to our amazing executive management team and all of our hard-working employees, I know our future is bright.



I have watched my father and mother work tirelessly and make countless sacrifices to take Lucas Oil from its modest beginnings to grow it into the thriving enterprise that it is today. The mission they have instilled has always been to exemplify hard work and integrity through the creation of high quality, problem-solving products with an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. Continuing their successful approach and being open-minded to new opportunities amidst the ever-changing marketplace, I am confident we will continue to grow as a company for many years to come,” said Morgan.