Celebrating 50 Years of the Harley-Davidson XR750: Part IV of IV

Racing News
Tuesday, May 12 17
Celebrating 50 Years of the Harley-Davidson XR750: Part IV of IV

The previous three installments of this 50th anniversary series centered on the genesis and development of Harley-Davidson’s XR750, as well as the outsized contributions to its glorious history made by three titanic talents in Jay Springsteen, Scott Parker and Chris Carr.

 

However, while those stories of the XR span from the ‘60s into the new millennium and effectively defined the careers of perhaps the three greatest riders American Flat Track has ever known, it’d be a great disservice to the bike to suggest its history ends there.

 

In truth, the legacy of the XR750 transcends far beyond even those eras, heroes, and the sport of dirt track racing entirely.

...

 

STORY CONTINUED at www.americanflattrack.com/news

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Braden Rogers Opening Season Saturday At Hickory Morgan Lucas, Son of Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Appointed President of Lucas Oil Products, Inc. »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top