NHRA Announces Revised Plan to Restart 2020 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series

NHRA officials announced today that they are working with state and local officials as well as host tracks and teams on a revised Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule, which will be announced soon. The season is expected to resume, with fans in attendance, in August and will consist of 18 total events for 2020, including the two that kicked off the season. The Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series will continue to be contested at each Mello Yello Series event.

The revised schedule previously announced is in flux because of the fluid nature of the pandemic situation. At this time, it is certain that the events planned for June and July are postponed. Those events are the AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals on June 5-7 (Gainesville, FL); Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals Presented by Pennzoil on June 12-14 (Houston, TX); NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals on June 19-21 (Bristol, TN); Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals on June 26-28 (Norwalk, OH); Route 66 NHRA Nationals on July 9-12 (Chicago, IL); Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil on July 17-19 (Denver, CO); and NHRA Sonoma Nationals on July 24-26 (Sonoma, CA).

Tentative schedule announcements for the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Series, Mickey Thompson Tires NHRA Top Fuel Harley Series, and SAMtech.edu NHRA Factory Stock Showdown series will be released following the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series announcement.