Feature starting field set for Atlantic City Indoor TQ midget features on Saturday

After setting fastest time among 52 TQ Midget contenders on Friday afternoon, Andy Jankowiak of Buffalo, NY then raced to victory in the first of four 20-lap TQ Midget A-Main Qualifiers Friday night in Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall. Also winning TQ A-Main Qualifiers were Tim Buckwalter of Royersford, PA, Scott Kreutter of Alden, NY, and Bobby Holmes of Lockport, NY. Given that Buckwalter’s car was a ‘house car’ fielded by race car builder Mark Lafler of Ransomville, NY, all four qualifier winners were rooted in upstate New York.

Kyle Hutchinson, of East Aurora, NY won the first TQ race of the afternoon, capturing the 15-lap Dr. Lowe Non Qualifiers preliminary event. In so doing, he joined the other TQ heat race winners in the Saturday night feature field.

In Slingshot qualifying Friday action, Scott Neary was quick timer among 39 entries. Dylan Hoch, Matt Mertz and Alexendre Tardif won the three heat races

Tyler Brown topped the Friday Champ Kart time trial field which consisted of 49 entries, one of the largest in Indoor Auto Racing Series history in Boardwalk Hall. Doug Stearly, Jeremy Tuttle, and Ron Midford, Jr. were the Champ Kart heat winners.

In the first TQ Midget heat race, Joey Jarowicz of Lebanon, NJ cartwheeled through the third turn on the 12th lap caroming off the concrete wall. He was awake and alert as he was being assisted from the track by EMTs and was transported to an area hospital.

Day Two of the Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled By VP Race Fuels continues Saturday, February 1 with spectator gates opening to Boardwalk Hall for Fanfest At Trackside, beginning at 5:00 PM. Racing begins at 7:00 PM and will consist of six TQ Midget heats, a TQ Dash that will establish the starting order of the eight fastest qualifiers from Friday’s Time Trials, and three TQ B-Mains.

The Champ Kart feature, over 25 laps featuring 24 cars is the first of the three features with the Slingshots running the same distance with the same size field.

The 18th Gambler’s Classic TQ Midget 40-lap feature, the highlight of NAPA Know How Weekend, is the final race of the night, followed by post-race accolades and special awards.

First TQ Midget Qualifier (20 Laps): 1. Andy Jankowiak, 2. Matt Janisch, 3. Nick Ladyga, 4. Jeremy Haudricourt, 5. Chris deRitis, 6. Tommy Catalano, 7. Timmy Catalano, 8. Kyle Lick, 9. Joey Jarowicz, 10. Tyler Lindsay, 11. Jack Conover, 12. Derek Hopkinson. DNS: Dakota Kessler.

Second TQ Midget Qualifier (20 Laps): 1. Tim Buckwalter, 2. Anthony Payne. 3. Mike Bednar, 4. Chad Jones, 5. Ryan Tidman, 6. Tim Nye, 7. Andrew Molleur, 8. Jesse Maurer, 9. Bruce Leote, 10. Christopher Hirt, 11. Briggs Danner 12. Ron Mullen. 13. Pat Bealer.

Third TQ Midget Qualifier (20 Laps): 1. Scott Kreutter, 2. Erick Rudolph, 3. Tyler Thompson, 4. Jon Reid, 5. Matt Roselli, 6. Michael Barnes, 7. Steve Kemery, 8. Cory Grenzy, 9. Tim Iulg, 10. Mark Rogers, 11. Anthony Sesely, 12. Shea Wills, 13. Andrew Nye.

Fourth TQ Midget Qualifier (20 Laps): 1. Bobby Holmes, 2. Patrick Emerling, 3. Shawn Nye 4. Earl Paules 5. Dylan Woodling, 6. Rob Schultz. 7. Ryan Bartlett, 8. Matt Galko, 9. Cole Mullen, 10. Carl Crawford, 11. Kyle Hutchinson.

