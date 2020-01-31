Bret Holmes Racing Announces 2020 ARCA Menards Series Plans

Bret Holmes Racing (BHR) announced today they will field a part-time entry in the ARCA Menards Series for the 2020 season with driver Bret Holmes.



The Mooresville, N.C., -based team is scheduled to compete in 14 events this season with Shane Huffman returning as crew chief. The Holmes-Huffman duo finished third in the 2019 ARCA Menards Series driver championship point standings on the strength of eight top-five and 18 top-10 finishes.

“I’m excited to work Bret (Holmes) and the team again this season,” said Huffman. “We made a lot of progress as a group last year, and I know that will help us this season. We have worked hard over the off season and have a strong foundation to build on when we get to Daytona (International Speedway). We have one goal this year, to win races. We’re going to go out there and do just that.”

The No. 23 team is currently confirmed for the ARCA Menards Series events at Daytona International Speedway, Five Flags Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, Chicagoland Speedway, Pocono Raceway, Iowa Speedway and Kansas Speedway. Additional races will be announced on a later date.

The No. 23 Chevrolet will take on a new look for the 2020 season. With a blue and white scheme, Holmes will represent Holmes ll Excavation and Southern States Bank for most of the scheduled races.



“Our biggest goal this season is to win races,” said Holmes. “We don’t have to worry about points, so there isn’t pressure from that end of things. As much as we improved over last season, we’ve got a good grasp and will be competitively running in the top three every race. That will give us a good shot at bringing home the win this season. That’s really all we’re focused on this year. We’re doing everything possible to make that happen at BHR. With the same crew from last year, I can’t wait to be back behind the wheel and chasing the higher bar we’ve set for ourselves.”

With additional events still pending for BHR, team management is actively meeting with other drivers to fill open races within the 2020 season. More information will be released when it has been confirmed.



Holmes and crew head to Florida next week for the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway. Live coverage of the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire will begin at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on FOX Sports 1.

BHR PR