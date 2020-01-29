Nolan Pope Set For 2020 Season Debut During Myrtle Beach Ice Breaker

Nolan Pope will kickstart his season by heading to Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Speedway this weekend with Lee Faulk Racing and Development for the fifth annual Ice Breaker.

The 22-year-old Pope, who recently re-signed with Lee Faulk Racing and Development and McCallister Precision Marketing, will make his Myrtle Beach Speedway debut by competing in the 125-lap late model stock car main event on Feb. 1.

“I’ve never been to Myrtle Beach Speedway, but I know all about its reputation for chewing up tires,” said Pope, who will be competing for the CARS Late Model Stock Tour championship this year. “Michael Faulk has told me a lot about Myrtle Beach. I know every race there is all about saving your tires and being patient. The challenging part will be knowing just how hard to go and when to actually pace ourselves.

“Our goal is to go down there and leave with the trophy. I know it won’t be easy, but Lee and Michael Faulk always bring great race cars to the track. I’m confident we’ll have a shot at it at the end of the day.”

Lee Faulk Racing and Development’s Michael Faulk, who has plenty of experience racing at Myrtle Beach Speedway during his driving career, believes Pope will adjust quickly to the South Carolina track’s abrasive surface.

“While Nolan’s never run a race at Myrtle Beach, he’s run races at a lot of the abrasive tracks here in the Southeast,” Faulk said. “Obviously Myrtle Beach is very different than a lot of those other tracks, but he won’t be going in there totally blind, which is important. As long as he stays patient, he’ll do a good job and we’ll have a shot at winning the Ice Breaker.”

Pope is no stranger to victory lane. The up-and-comer has scored three late model stock car triumphs since 2018, including two wins at Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamston, S.C., and a victory at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway last July.

The Ice Breaker is scheduled for Feb. 1 at Myrtle Beach Speedway. Practice begins at 10 a.m., with qualifying scheduled for Noon. A pre-race autograph session is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., with racing to follow at 3 p.m.