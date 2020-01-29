General Tire to introduce new tires for the 2020 NWES season

The first season of the six-year partnership between the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and General Tire was highlighted by spectacular door-to-door races all over Europe in perfect Pure Racing style. To further improve the experience for drivers and fans, in 2020 the Official Tyre Partner of the European NASCAR series will debut the first evolution of the NWES General Tire slick and wet tires.



General Tire and NWES focused both on performance and durability in developing the 2020 evolution of the NWES spec tires. The multiple test sessions during the 2019 season and this fall at the NWES test track in France and at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, met all expectations.



Martin Heckers, Head of General Tire Motorsport said “We cannot be happier with our first NWES season as the Official Tyre Partner. The tyres performed exceptionally well and we witnessed extremely exciting races.



“General Tire’s dedicated motorsport unit is developing and manufacturing racing tyres in three shifts a day, six days a week, allowing us to already come up with a new tyre for the upcoming NWES season. This new tyre has been adjusted in line with further developments of the cars and considering data and driver feedback from our first season, we have developed an enhanced new NWES General Tire tyre specification."



“We are very much looking forward to the 2020 season and can’t wait for the cars to hit the circuits in Europe.”



The NWES regulations are very demanding for our Official Tyre Partner: strong cost containment and efficiency regulations allow a maximum of four tires per driver to race a full event including qualifying and two races. Drivers must also re-use two of these tires for the next event. NWES is therefore proving to be the ideal development ground for high-performance durable tires, which perfectly fit General Tire’s product characteristics. As in 2019, NWES teams will have to manage a maximum of 20 tires per driver during the season.



“General Tire is the perfect tire partner for the series, the company has a huge racing expertise and great products. Everybody was very motivated to introduce new tires in 2020 to continue enhancing the racing experience for both drivers and fans,” said NWES President - CEO Jerome Galpin. “I have to admit our needs for high-performance and very durable tires is really difficult to comply with, but General Tire put a lot of effort in providing us the best possible products.”



The new General Tire NWES GT tires will debut on April 25-26 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. The European NASCAR Series will then make visit Brands Hatch in the United Kingdom, Autodrom Most in the Czech Republic and Raceway Venray in the Netherlands in the regular season. The Playoffs will begin in September at the Autodromo di Vallelunga in Rome, Italy, followed by Circuit Zolder in Belgium and the EuroNASCAR Finals in Hockenheim, Germany to close the season in October.

NWES PR