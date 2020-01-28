DIRTcar Pro Stock Series Ramped Up for 2020

DIRTcar Northeast’s only full-fendered racing division returns in 2020, with an exciting array of DIRTcar Pro Stock Series action. A total of 11 Feature races and 10 premier dirt race tracks make up the Series schedule in 2020 across the Northeast and Canada.

2019 champion C.D. Beauchamp indicated that he would return to the Series in 2020 to defend his title. At the annual DIRTcar Awards banquet, C.D. took home over $2,000 for his Pro Stock title.

That title defense begins at the multi-grooved Autodrome Granby on Friday, June 19. The last time the DIRTcar Pro Stock Series stopped into the Quebec autodrome, in 2018, Bruno Cyr took the checkered flag.

Next up is the high-banked bullring of Cornwall Motor Speedway. 2019 DIRTcar Pro Stock Series champion C.D. Beauchamp started his 2019 season with a win at Cornwall. Will he make it a repeat or will the stars from both sides of the border take home the checkered flag?

It’s a special back to back weekend for the Series, with Lebanon Valley Speedway and Glen Ridge Motorsports Park Saturday and Sunday, July 25 and 26. This will be a unique test indeed, as Lebanon is arguably the biggest track on the tour while Glen Ridge is the smallest.

With a talented group of weekly teams, Lebanon Valley boasts some of the biggest Pro Stock car counts in the DIRTcar circuit. It will be a battle when Series travelers from all over the Northeast and Canada come to town.

The DIRTcar Pro Stock Series will make its second-ever attempt to race at Glen Ridge Motorsports Park in Fultonville, NY. The Series was scheduled there once before but was forced to cancel due to rain. Drivers are excited to finally take on this track this season on Sunday, July 26.

Along with sanctioning DIRTcar Pro Stocks in the Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship, Can-Am Speedway plays host to a Series race on Friday, September 11. The Series hopes to complete its first race at The Nasty Track since Louie Jackson took the checkered flag in 2008.



The following day, Saturday, September 12, the Series hauls over to Weedsport Speedway to take part in the first Cavalcade Cup Weekend along with the Super DIRTcar Series and more. Last season Josh Coonradt won a thriller on this Central New York oval.

The Pro Stocks get back to it on Saturday, September 19 at Mohawk Int’l Raceway in Akwesasne, NY. Sid Harmer Jr. shocked the field in 2019, by picking up the Series win there. A week later, Albany-Saratoga Speedway and their talented group of weekly racers will clash on the Malta, NY oval. The Super DIRTcar Series will also be on hand with a $10,000-to-win showdown NAPA Super DIRT Week Qualifier.

Speaking of the greatest week in racing, the DIRTcar Pro Stocks will contest the Oswego Speedway for 50 laps on Sunday, October 11. The Pro Stocks have always put on great shows during NAPA Super DIRT Week, but since moving to Oswego Speedway, the racing has reached another an even higher level. It’s a can’t-miss race on the schedule.

The season wraps up at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, Thursday through Saturday, October 29-31, as a part of the DRIVEN World Short Track Championship. Competitors will face off on the biggest stage in dirt racing in two Features plus Heat Races and Time Trials.

Day/Date — Track — Location

Friday, June 12 - Autodrome Granby - Granby, QC

Sunday, July 5 - Cornwall Motor Speedway - Cornwall, ON

Saturday, July 25 - Lebanon Valley Speedway, West Lebanon, NY

Sunday, July 26 - Glen Ridge Motorsports Park - Fultonville, NY

Friday, Sept. 11 - Can-Am Speedway - Lafargeville, NY

Saturday, Sept. 12 - Weedsport Speedway - Weedsport, NY

Saturday, Sept. 19 - Mohawk Int’l Raceway - Akwesasne, NY

Saturday, Sept. 26 - Albany-Saratoga Speedway - Malta, NY

Sunday, Oct. 11 - Oswego Speedway - Oswego, NY

Thu-Sat - Oct. 29-31 - The Dirt Track at Charlotte (non-points) - Charlotte, NC

