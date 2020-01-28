Burton Kligerman eSports announces Valvoline as new primary partner, with both Clampitt and Crowder returning for 2020 eNASCAR season

Burton Kligerman eSports announced today both of their drivers, Logan Clampitt and Ashton Crowder, will again compete for the team in the 2020 eNASCAR iRacing World Championship. Clampitt, a Trabuco Canyon, California native, will be back behind the wheel of the No. 99 Toyota Camry, while Crowder, out of Charlotte, North Carolina, will compete in the No. 77 Toyota Camry.

Though the team will see familiar faces behind the wheel, Burton Kligerman eSports will sport new colors starting in 2020 as Valvoline will serve as the primary partner on both cars throughout the team’s sophomore season.

“This is a landmark day in Burton Kligerman eSports history, as since day one, we had two goals: to help this series and emotorsports grow and to make relationships with partners who could help us do just that,” said Parker Kligerman, co-owner of Burton Kligerman eSports. “We are honored to partner with this amazing brand entering eNASCAR given their incredible history in motorsports. We know Valvoline will accelerate the already extraordinary growth this series experienced last season, and with Ashton and Logan, we have two winning drivers who we believe give us a chance of getting both cars in the playoffs.”

“Valvoline has a 150-year history of bringing premium innovative lubricants to market and a strong passion and involvement in motorsports,” said Tim Ferrell, Vice President of Marketing. “We’re excited to partner with Burton Kligerman eSports to compete in the 2020 eNASCAR iRacing World Championship. And we look forward to the opportunity to sponsor a program that is committed to providing exposure and experience to up and coming racers.”

2019 marked Burton Kligerman eSports inaugural year of competition. With one win and a 16th and 21st finish in the championship standings for Clampitt and Crowder, respectively, the young team is poised to build on their momentum in their short but successful history.

“Over the years, I’ve always admired how Valvoline supports so many different forms of motorsports.” stated Jeff Burton, the other half of Burton Kligerman eSports. “So I’m very excited they have decided to partner with us in esports, with our young racers Logan and Ashton.”

To learn more about Burton Kligerman eSports, visit www.burtonkligermanesports.com.

