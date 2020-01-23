NBC Sports presents comprehensive live coverage of 58th IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance race this weekend

NBC Sports’ 2020 coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship begins this weekend with unparalleled live coverage of the 58th Rolex 24 At Daytona endurance race at Daytona International Speedway on NBC, NBCSN, NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports app, and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

The Rolex 24 At Daytona features icons of the racing world competing on teams across four separate classes of competition – Daytona Prototype International, Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), GT Le Mans (GTLM), and GT Daytona (GTD) – where the world’s premier car manufacturers are represented. This year’s race is no exception with some of the world’s most well-known drivers competing, including Kyle Busch, Scott Dixon, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud, Juan Pablo Montoya, Ryan Hunter-Reay, and Alexander Rossi.

NBC Sports’ comprehensive presentation will utilize 17 of its IMSA, NASCAR and INDYCAR commentators, analysts and reporters on-site for its inaugural presentation of the Rolex 24, headlined by NBC Sports’ lead IMSA commentating team of play-by-play voice Leigh Diffey, Rolex 24 winner & former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver A.J. Allmendinger (analyst), and former IMSA GT driver and analyst Calvin Fish (analyst).

NASCAR legend-turned analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins analyst Steve Letarte and host Krista Kelly inside the “Peacock Pit Box,” a state-of-the-art remote studio set designed to bring viewers closer to the action. Built within a traditional pit box frame, the “Peacock Pit Box” will be set up along pit road.

An additional broadcast booth comprised of NASCAR on NBC lead announcer Rick Allen, INDYCAR on NBC analysts Paul Tracy and IMSA champion Townsend Bell, and Brian Till will be featured throughout the weekend.

Reporters Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kelli Stavast and Parker Kligerman, Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch will share pit road duties. In addition, Rutledge Wood will showcase stories around the Daytona International Speedway.

DRIVERS INTERVIEWS WITH NBC SPORTS AHEAD OF ROLEX 24 AT DAYTONA

Kyle Busch – 2019 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch sits down with fellow AIM Vassar Sullivan driver and NBC Sports analyst Townsend Bell to discuss the adjustments to the GTD class and why he’ll follow his teammates’ lead in the Rolex 24;

Jordan Taylor and Ricky Taylor – The Taylor brothers take a look back at early racing memories and their strengths behind the wheel as they look ahead to the Rolex 24;

Colton Herta – The young INDYCAR star reflects on his rookie season and talks about growing up in a racing family;

Simon Pagenaud – The 2019 Indy 500 winner explains what he loves about the sports car scene and looks forward to this year’s Rolex 24;

In addition, motorsports journalist Sam Posey will voice a feature on Ken Miles, the racer portrayed by Christian Bale in “Ford vs. Ferrari,” who also helped his Ford team to the overall win at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1966.

DOUBLE DUTY – A.J. ALLMENDINGER AND TOWNSEND BELL TO PARTICIPATE IN RACE AND SERVE AS RACE ANALYSTS

In addition to their roles with the NBC Sports’ telecast team, drivers A.J. Allmendinger and Townsend Bell will be pulling double duty and competing in this weekend’s Rolex 24. Bell won the IMSA GT Daytona Championship in 2015, and Allmendinger won the Rolex 24 in 2012.

All coverage streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, and the entire race will stream live and commercial free via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, NASCAR® and NBC Sports’ new streaming product delivering unprecedented, exclusive live motorsports coverage.

Following is NBC Sports’ coverage schedule for the IMSA Rolex 24 At Daytona, including commentary pairings throughout the race. Announcers Tommy Kendall and Justin Bell will call overnight coverage on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Time (ET) Platform Commentators Pit Crew/Roving 1:30-2:30 p.m. NBC Diffey/Fish/Allmendinger Snider/Burns/Stavast/Wood 2-6 p.m. NBCSN Diffey/Fish/Allmendinger/Bell Snider/Burns/Stavast/Wood 6-8 p.m. NBC Sports App Allen/Tracy/Till/Bell Lee/Welch/Kligerman 8-10 p.m. NBC Sports App Diffey/Fish/Allmendinger/Bell Snider/Burns/Stavast/Wood 10-11 p.m. NBC Sports App Allen/Tracy/Till/Bell Lee/Welch/Kligerman 11 p.m.-3 a.m. NBCSN Allen/Tracy/Till/Bell Lee/Welch/Kligerman/Wood 3-6 a.m. NBC Sports App Tommy Kendall/Justin Bell 6-8 a.m. NBCSN Diffey/Fish Snider/Burns 8-10 a.m. NBCSN Diffey/Fish/Bell Snider/Burns/Stavast/Wood 10-11 a.m. NBCSN Allen/Tracy/Till Lee/Welch 11a.m.-12 p.m. NBCSN Diffey/Fish/Allmendinger Snider/Burns/Stavast/Wood 12-2 p.m. NBC Diffey/Fish/Allmendinger Snider/Burns/Stavast/Wood

*commentary teams are subject to change

IMSA ON NBCSPORTS.COM AND THE NBC SPORTS APP

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs — will provide live streaming coverage of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are powered by Playmaker Media and available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.