Formula E puts fans in driving seat with immersive Driver's Eye camera

The ABB FIA Formula E Championship is putting fans in the driving seat and giving viewers a glimpse of what it’s like to sit behind the steering wheel, with the introduction of ‘Driver’s Eye’ - an innovative new camera connected to the inside of the helmet.

The pioneering camera technology pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in sports broadcasting, by transmitting live footage from behind the visor direct to television screens, which is a world’s first in any category of FIA-sanctioned single-seater racing.

Showcased fully for the first time in Santiago ( see video below ), the Driver’s Eye camera angle adds an immersive element to the viewing experience and enables fans to feel every bump and brush against the wall around the tight and twisty city-centre circuits.

The FIA homologated device is perfectly positioned on the protective padding inside the lining of the helmet and sits exactly at the eye level of the driver.

The Driver’s Eye camera is 8 millimetres in diameter and weighs just 2.5 grams, taking many months of research together with the FIA and the teams in order to fine-tune the finishing product ready for race conditions.

