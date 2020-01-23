Natalie Decker Teams With Ken Schrader Racing And FURY Race Cars For ARCA Season Opener at Daytona

Natalie Decker has added an additional race to her schedule, teaming with Ken Schrader Racing, and FURY Race Cars to wheel the No. 52 machine in the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire at Daytona International Speedway for the ARCA season opener.

In her two career starts at Daytona in the ARCA series, she scored finishes in the top six. Additionally, in 2018 Decker won the pole for the race, becoming the third female to do so at Daytona in ARCA. She would finish that race in 5th place and in 2019, finished in 6th.

"We are obviously very excited to have Natalie in the seat for the Daytona race! With her previous ARCA experience, we are pulling in with one of the more experienced drivers in the field," says Ken Schrader.

It will be a chance for Natalie to get out on the track before her first NASCAR Trucks series start of the year, which will come a week later on, Feb. 14th, when she begins her journey with Niece Motorsports. Ken Schrader Racing and partner, FURY Race Cars, adds to a strong core of teams Decker will race with during 2020.

In Schrader’s nearly 40 years in the sport, he has seen through hard work into success, both behind the wheel and as a team owner. Schrader has captured 18 ARCA wins and has 65 top 10s after 28 years behind the wheel. Additionally, he had four wins in the NASCAR Cup Series.

"In years past, we have won 3 times, but you're only as good as that day. So much of the finish depends on staying clean and were going to try really hard to give her what she needs," say's Schrader.

It's that type of experience that drew Natalie to Ken and his team.

“I’m so thankful and honored to have the opportunity to drive for these racing icons! I will be learning so much and from some of the best!” says Natalie.

Tony Eury Jr. will serve as Natalie's crew chief for the race. He was also the crew chief for the likes of Dale Earnhardt Jr., Danica Patrick, Brad Keselowski, and Michael Waltrip, just to name a few.

"I'm really looking forward to going to Daytona with Natalie and working with Ken Schrader Racing. I've always liked Daytona, and I've had a lot of success there in the past," says Eury Jr. "I've built my career on mentoring young and up-and-coming drivers, trying to teach them the X's and O's of different levels of this sport, and that's what we do as a company at FURY. Natalie has a lot of passion for racing, and our goal is to help her improve so that she can meet the goals she has set for her career."

Natalie reiterated how natural the whole process was for her as it all came together seamlessly.

“I have owned a FURY super late-model since 2017, and have gotten to know Tony, Jeff (Fultz), Kaz (Grala) and all the guys at FURY very well. I love driving those cars. So partnering with FURY and KSR for the Daytona race just seemed pretty natural.”

