Mosack to drive KBR SLM at New Symrna

KBR Development officials are pleased to announce Connor Mosack as the driver of the teams #28 Super Late Model for New Symrna Speedways’ World Series of Asphalt.



Mosack, a member of the Drivers Edge Development program, is entering his second season at the late model level. The Charlotte, North Carolina driver earned Rookie of the Year honors at Hickory Motor Speedway in 2019. Mosack is set to compete full time with the JR Motorsports late model program in 2020.



“I look forward to working with KBR and learning a new car on a new track,” said the 21-year-old Mosack. “Being able to race nearly half a season in a week is so exciting and I feel it will be a huge benefit this year with JRM.”



Eight nights of racing on the high banked New Symrna Speedway oval are on tap for KBR and Mosack, beginning February 7. In addition, KBR will be competing 12-miles to the north at the World Center of Racing, Daytona International Speedway. World of Outlaws Sprint Car star David Gravel will pilot the #28 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series 200 on February 8.



Keep up with the latest news and information, as well as live race day updates by following KBR Development, on your favorite social media platform, as well as KBRdevelopment.com. Learn more about Connor Mosack at connormosack.com.



Opportunities are available in KBR Development ARCA cars, as well as super and pro late models, for drivers searching to compete in premier equipment.



Follow KBR Development on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter

KBR PR