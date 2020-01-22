Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series Event at Cochran Canceled, Cherokee Set for Sunday

A rainy couple of weeks have saturated the grounds at Cochran Motor Speedway, forcing Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series and track officials to cancel Saturday’s scheduled event.

The event will not be made up.

The Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series will continue on Sunday at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, SC, with a 40-lap, $5,000-to-win event, which also includes $1,000-to-win 602 Late Model, $1,000-to-win Stock Outlaw RWYB, $600-to-win Thunder Bomber and $500-to-win Extreme 4 FWD races.

Gates at Cherokee Speedway will open at 10 a.m. On-track action will begin at 1 p.m. Grandstands are $20 with kids 10-and-under free. For more on the event at Cherokee, go to CherokeeSpeedwaySC.com.

The Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series wraps up on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Modoc Raceway in South Carolina.

Through three Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series events, two-time winner Chris Madden leads the championship standings by a slim 15 points over Trent Ivey with Kyle Strickler, Logan Roberson and the series’ most recent winner Zack Mitchell rounding out the top five. Brandon Overton, Chris Ferguson and Ross Bailes are all within striking distance in the top 10.

Visit CochranSpeedway.com for more from the Georgia track.

For more news and information on the Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series, visit XtremeDIRTcar.com.

DIRTcar Series PR