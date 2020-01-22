2020 Rolex 24 At Daytona Field

22 Jan 2020
Racing News
2020 Rolex 24 At Daytona Field
The field for the 58th Rolex 24 At Daytona gathered on Wednesday morning at Daytona International Speedway for an annual photo opportunity on the day before cars take to the 3.56-mile track for practice and qualifying. The race starts Saturday, Jan. 25 at 1:30 p.m. ET and will be televised live on the NBC network. For the first time, NBC also will offer network television coverage of the race’s finish, beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26.
 
IMSA Radio also will have live coverage throughout race weekend on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com, with complete race coverage also airing on SiriusXM Radio.
 
Tickets for the 58th Rolex 24 At Daytona are available on DaytonaInternationalSpeedway.com
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

