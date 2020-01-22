ARCA Menards Series Announces Date Aadjustment for Races at Charlotte and WWT Raceway

The ARCA Menards Series has announced the dates for two events – races at Charlotte Motor Speedway and WWT Raceway – have been moved back by one day.

The date at Charlotte will now be Friday, May 22, and the date at WWT Raceway will now be Sunday, August 2.

The Charlotte race will continue to be a part of qualifying day for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600, which now moves to Friday night eliminating a day the track sat dark. The change in the date at WWT Raceway from Saturday night to Sunday will allow for the area’s many short track fans to attend without missing a night at their favorite area dirt track.

“We’re pleased to work with both Charlotte Motor Speedway and WWT Raceway at Gateway on these minor adjustments to the 2020 ARCA Menards Series schedule,” said ARCA President Ron Drager. “Cooperation among our tracks, broadcast partners, teams, sponsors and fans is important and we will do all we can to work with our valued partners.”

The ARCA Menards Series season will get underway on Saturday, February 8 with the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire at Daytona International Speedway. The race will be televised live on FS1 starting at 4:30 pm ET.

Updated 2020 ARCA Menards Series Schedule

DATE                                    TRACK                                                                               CITY

Saturday, Feb. 8                  Daytona International Speedway                                  Daytona, Fla.

Friday, March 6*                ISM Raceway                                                                    Avondale, Ariz.

Sunday, April 19*               Salem Speedway                                                             Salem, Ind.

Friday, April 24                   Talladega Superspeedway                                              Talladega, Ala.

Friday, May 22                    Charlotte Motor Speedway                                            Concord, N.C.

Friday, May 29*                 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course                                          Lexington, Ohio

Friday, June 5                      Michigan International Speedway                                 Brooklyn, Mich.

Thursday, June 18              Chicagoland Speedway                                                   Joliet, Ill.

Thursday, June 25              Pocono Raceway                                                             Long Pond, Pa.

Friday, July 3*                     Lucas Oil Raceway                                                           Brownsburg, Ind.

Saturday, July 11*              Elko Speedway                                                                 Elko, Minn.

Friday, July 17*                   Iowa Speedway                                                               Newton, Iowa

Sunday, Aug. 2*                  WWT Raceway at Gateway                                            Madison, Ill.

Friday, Aug. 7                      Madison International Speedway                                 Madison, Wisc.

Friday, Aug. 14*                 Watkins Glen International                                            Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Sunday, Aug. 23                  Springfield Mile at Illinois State Fairgrounds                Springfield, Ill.

Saturday, Sept. 5                Magic Mile at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds                    DuQuoin, Ill.

Thursday, Sept. 17*           Bristol Motor Speedway                                                 Bristol, Tenn.

Saturday, Sept. 26*            Memphis International Raceway                                   Millington, Tenn.

Friday, Oct. 16                    Kansas Speedway                                                            Kansas City, Kan.

*Denotes Sioux Chief Showdown event

ARCA PR

