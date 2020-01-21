Howie DiSavino III to Drive for Win-Tron Racing in NASCAR’s Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

It’s about to get busy for Howie DiSavino, III, in 2020. After several starts with Mooresville, N.C.-based Win-Tron Racing in 2019, the team is announcing DiSavino is signing on to pilot the team’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) entry. DiSavino’s truck series debut will be at Richmond Raceway, his home track, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, as well as, other select NGOTS and ARCA Menards Series races. The deal will also feature two new Virginia-based partners for DiSavino, KEES Travel™ and Bud’s Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electric.



Howie DiSavino III



"Everyone at Win-Tron Racing is very excited to have Howie back behind the wheel. From the time he first jumped in the #32 ARCA car at Elko, MN, we could see that Howie is a smart and intelligent driver. He is a quick learner and a respectful young man with a huge future in front of him. We are proud to be a part of that future. Howie is a rising star, and we are truly looking forward to working with him and his partners again!" said Kevin Cywinsky, owner of Win-Tron Racing and former American Speed Association Champion.



Having local partners join on for the season makes DiSavino’s debut even more special, “It feels amazing to show pride in my Virginia partnerships and show racing fans what KEES Travel™ and Bud’s Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electric have to offer. My partners have made my dream a reality, and I can’t tell you how much I appreciate them.”



“It also means the world to me to be able to make my NASCAR debut in my hometown at Richmond Raceway. I started racing at Southside Speedway and Dominion. Through all of those races, I knew it was my dream to make it to NASCAR. Now it’s starting to sink in. I’m especially thankful for the support of my family. I know I’ll be making them proud,” said DiSavino of his NASCAR opportunity.



On the ARCA front, DiSavino has set a goal of top-10 finishes and sees the truck starts as a way to hone his skills and continue to learn about racing in NASCAR’s higher-level series. He knows that working with a team he already has a relationship with will help him in his transition, “I love the guys at Win-Tron and the way we work together. It will be a great year running with them on the ARCA side and the truck side. Working with PMG and Win-Tron, I have learned so much, and I want to continue to keep learning with them behind me.”



During the off-season, DiSavino has been busy keeping his skills sharp through simulation racing and staying active in the gym to be physically ready for this new level of racing. Yet, he views his biggest work as fostering relationships with new partners, who will be able to experience a new level of exposure and access to a larger group of potential customers.



“I couldn’t be happier with the new partnership with Howie DiSavino, III, and the opportunities surrounding the relationship. There are few things more important to our company than the KEES brand. We feel Howie represents that brand and our values well,” said Jeremy Grogg, RRP, CHA, President of KEES Vacations.



Robert W. Nelson, Owner/CEO of Bud’s Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electric echoed Grogg’s excitement on the new partnership with DiSavino, “When the option to partner with HDIII Racing became available, it was a no-brainer. Anytime I have the opportunity to get my people excited and demonstrate pride in my company and its direction with community involvement, I'm doing it. It’s great to be sharing support for HDIII Racing within other top-notch companies. I've known the DiSavino family for 2 decades and hold them in the highest regard. Howie is a shining example of focus and drive. It's refreshing to see these qualities in a person his age. 2020 is going to be a great year for everyone involved.”



With a seat on a competitive team and dedicated partners, DiSavino is set to make an impact in the 2020 racing season but is keeping his definition of success simple, “A successful season is just to compete with the racers up front and to come home with the car or truck in one piece. I strongly believe we will have a great season with my team, partners and family. I want to focus on getting better and learning, my ultimate measure of success in 2020.”



Before getting behind the wheel of the truck, DiSavino’s first race will be in Win-Tron’s No. 32 ARCA Menards Series entry at Phoenix International Raceway (Avondale, Az.) on March 6.



Win Tron Racing PR