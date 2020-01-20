Josh Williams Motorsports looking for funded driver for ARCA season opener

This past weekend, JWM led by team manager Josh Williams guided a successful test session for a small crop of ARCA drivers including former NASCAR Drive for Diversity participant Ryan Vargas.

Vargas spent the test session in single car and drafting runs placing his No. 60 Josh Williams Motorsports Ford Fusion inside the top-10 during the morning run at the 2.5-mile superspeedway before finishing Saturday’s session 11 th -quickest overall of the 39 participants.

Overall, JWM was 16 th quickest in combined speeds during the two-day test with a lap of 49.937 seconds at 180.022 miles per hour.

“The test was successful, real successful,” said Kevin Williams, co-owner of JWM. “It’s been a while since JWM has participated in an ARCA Menards Series test session at Daytona, but we came to the test and had speed and our drivers did exceptionally well, including Ryan.

“Quietly we’ve been working hard behind the scenes at JWM to not only prepare to compete at Daytona but other races on the schedule in 2020.”

Currently, the Concord, N.C.-based team doesn’t have a driver for the race in three weeks, but the family-owned team is hoping that some of their post-test conversations will put together a strong partnership for the opening race in 2020.

Outside of Daytona, Williams says JWM is readying a fleet of race cars ready for competition on the short tracks, intermediate tracks and even a road course this season.

“We’re not looking to run a full schedule at this point, but the races that we’re able to field an ARCA car – we’re focused on going to the track with a ton of leadership, a confident group and fast race cars.

“We have opportunities this year for funded drivers on a variety on levels, including single-race and multi-race options and hope to make some announcements in the near future.”

In addition to any ARCA Menards Series responsibilities with JWM, two-time ARCA winner Josh Williams is poised for a sophomore season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with DGM Racing.

