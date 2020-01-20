Ryan Rackley Making Pro Late Model Debut At SpeedFest

Ryan Rackley will be visiting a familiar place when he makes his pro late model debut later this month.

Rackley, 14, will drive for Lee Faulk Racing and Development in the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour presented by Chevrolet Performance portion of SpeedFest on Jan. 25 at Crisp Motorsports Park in Cordele, Ga.

This won’t be Rackley’s first time racing at Crisp Motorsports Park. During the 2017 season Rackley raced a Legends car at the track, scoring three podium finishes in five starts, including two victories.

“I’m really looking forward to making my debut in a pro late model during SpeedFest,” said Rackley, a native of Valdosta, Ga. “I’ve raced a lot at Crisp in the last few years, but this will be my first time in a late model there. I’m hoping my experience there works to my advantage and we can have a good result for Michael, Lee and my team at LFR.”

Rackley is entering his second full season of late model competition after racing a limited late model last year for Lee Faulk Racing and Development. In his first season in a full-sized stock car, Rackley earned his first victory at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway in mid-October while also scoring a runner-up result in the limited late model portion of Hickory’s Bobby Isaac Memorial at Hickory.

“Ryan really started to come into his own late in the season last year. He had a couple of strong second and third-place finishes and a win at Hickory. I could really see his confidence growing after each race,” said Lee Faulk Racing and Development’s Michael Faulk. “Ryan really wanted to race there because he has a lot of experience at the track, so this is a good chance to see how he’ll do in a pro late model.

“He’ll be racing against some of the best late model racers in the country, so we’re sort of throwing him to the wolves a bit. If he can hold his own with that group of drivers then he’ll definitely be heading in the right direction.”