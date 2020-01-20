Successful PPB Motorsports Show closes, dates for 2021

Three days of motorsports events, contests and business transactions came to a close at 4:00 PM Sunday, January 19 when the 36th Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2020 Race Car & Trade Show came to a close at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA. The show, which had taken two-and-a-half days to build was 90% 'out the door' less than two hours afterward.

Three Sunday competitions featured racing's youth. Crowned Little Ms. Motorsports (ages 8-11) was Madison Hilfiger, 11, of Cresco, PA. She is the daughter of Orange County Fair Speedway 2019 Sportsman champion Grant Hilfiger. Carlyn Singletori, 9 of Aston, PA and Linley Dewease, 10 of Waynesboro, PA were first and second runners up.

Crowned Tiny Ms. Motorsports (ages 4-7) was Zoey Klanold, 7 of Mt. Wolfe, PA. Andy Biever and Hayden Price were runner-ups.

Three age groups of Big Wheel Races were also featured. Kaleb Ambrose, Andy Bieber, and Gavin Thompson were the top three in the ages 3-4 bracket, Ryan Valadez, Bryce Pratt and Tyler Jones were the top three in the 5-6 bracket and Jayde Pratt, Paulie Hartwig and Landon McNeil were the top three in the 7-8 age group.

Exhibitors reported increased booth traffic and sales Sunday. ASI Sportswear and Behrent's Speed Performance Warehouse were observed writing apparel orders and filling last minute parts orders respectively right at the 4 PM show closing time.

Len Sammons Motorsports Productions has established Friday through Sunday, January 15-17, 2021 as the dates for the 37th annual event to be held once again at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

AARN PR