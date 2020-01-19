American Flat Track Announces Roster for 2020 AFT SuperTwins Competition

American Flat Track is pleased to announce its list of teams and riders for the inaugural year of AFT SuperTwins competition.

 

The most recent evolution in its revitalization of the sport of professional flat track, the AFT SuperTwins class represents a unity of the elite teams and most-skilled athletes who compete at every round of AFT competition.

 

At every event eighteen of the top riders in the sport will grid up for the AFT SuperTwins Main Event, allowing fans to closely follow their favorite athletes week after week. 

 

The list of teams selected for competition in the 2020 AFT SuperTwins class is as follows:

  1. BriggsAuto.com Racing - Davis Fisher - #67 Indian FTR750
  2. Coolbeth-Nila Racing - Sammy Halbert - #69 Indian FTR750
  3. Estenson Racing - JD Beach - #95 Yamaha MT-07 DT
  4. Estenson Racing - Kolby Carlile - #36 Yamaha MT-07 DT
  5. Harley-Davidson / Vance & Hines - Dalton Gauthier - #79 Harley-Davidson XG750R
  6. Harley-Davidson / Vance & Hines - Jarod Vanderkooi - #20 Harley-Davidson XG750R
  7. HCRR Racing / Ben Evans Racing - Jay Maloney - #12 Indian FTR750
  8. HCRR Racing / Ben Evans Racing - Brandon Robinson - #44 Indian FTR750
  9. Indian Motorcycle - Briar Bauman - #1 Indian FTR750 
  10. Indian Motorcycle - Bronson Bauman - #37 Indian FTR750
  11. Indian Motorcycle / Rogers Racing - Jared Mees - #9 Indian FTR750
  12. RJ Performance Racing - Robert Pearson - #27 Indian FTR750
  13. Roof Systems of Dallas, Texas - Dan Bromley - #62 Indian FTR750
  14. Roof Systems of Dallas, Texas -  Brandon Price - #92 Indian FTR750
  15. Vance & Hines / Howerton Motorsports - Bryan Smith - #4 Harley-Davidson XG750R

The following teams have been approved as Wildcard Teams for 2020 competition. A limited number of entries remain. For more information on entering as a Wildcard Team, visit www.amaproracing.com.

 

      16. Happy Trail Racing - Jeffrey Carver, Jr. - #23 Indian FTR750

      17. Larry Pegram Racing - Larry Pegram - #72 Indian FTR750

      18. Rackley Keeran Racing - Andrew Luker - #11 Indian FTR750

 

Tickets for the debut of AFT SuperTwins competition and the first-ever Bike Week Saturday of Speed doubleheader - DAYTONA 200 and DAYTONA TT - at the legendary Daytona International Speedway are on sale now. Watch both historic motorcycle racing events during Bike Week at DAYTONA for just $35 when you purchase an advance General Admission ticket online. Get yours at www.americanflattrack.com.

 

For more information on American Flat Track visit www.americanflattrack.com.

 

To get the latest American Flat Track clothing and merchandise visit www.americanflattracker.com.

