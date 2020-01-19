Red Bull Athlete, Off-Road Racer Mia Chapman Finishes Desert Racing Debut in Parker 250

19 Jan 2020
Racing News
166 times
Red Bull Athlete, Off-Road Racer Mia Chapman Finishes Desert Racing Debut in Parker 250
 
Professional off-road racer and Red Bull athlete Mia Chapman made it to the finish line in the first race of her desert off-road career last Saturday in the Parker 250 presented by Polaris RZR. Chapman, who made her debut in the #1837 Polaris RZR in the UTV Production class, finished 20th with a time of 6:14:57.839, completing the race on the lead lap despite facing a rough and unforgiving course in her debut.
 
“I learned a lot in my first desert race, and I’m stoked to finish!” said Chapman. “It’s difficult to try and finish your first time out, but we managed to get it to the line and work through any issues we had. We didn’t have a flat all day, our Yokohama tires held up amazingly even as the course got rougher and rougher as the day went on. I can’t wait to get back in the car for my next race of the season at the Mint 400!”Three laps on the rocky course in Parker weren’t without their challenges; Chapman’s rear axle failed on the final lap of the race, forcing her to finish the race without all-wheel drive. Undeterred, the desert rookie focused on running at her own pace throughout the day as she began her transition from a highly successful short course racing career. The Florence, Arizona native adapted to very different conditions, with less consistent wheel-to-wheel racing and much more time in the driver’s seat.
 
Chapman’s next race will be the Mint 400 in March, as she makes her debut in the Great American Off-Road Race. Last year’s event drew over 540 entries, meaning Chapman will likely face some of her toughest competition of the season in 2020 in the legendary Nevada-based event.
 
Mia Chapman is supported by Red Bull, R-N-R Steel, Yokohama, Kicker Performance Audio, Walker Evans Racing, Vision Wheel, Rigid Industries, Jim Beaver’s Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, Action Sports Canopies, Muzzys, Sparco, DynoJet, AiM Sports, Xtreme Racing Fabrication, and Rugged Radios. For more information on Mia Chapman and her off-road racing career, visit www.miachapman.com or follow Mia on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

More in this category: « Bronson Sweeps, Leyendecker and Sparkman Win at Volusia Jim Beaver Opens 2020 Season With Solid Finish in Hometown Parker 250 »
back to top
Cookies make it easier for us to provide you with our services. With the usage of our services you permit us to use cookies.
Ok Decline