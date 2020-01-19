Red Bull Athlete, Off-Road Racer Mia Chapman Finishes Desert Racing Debut in Parker 250

Professional off-road racer and Red Bull athlete Mia Chapman made it to the finish line in the first race of her desert off-road career last Saturday in the Parker 250 presented by Polaris RZR. Chapman, who made her debut in the #1837 Polaris RZR in the UTV Production class, finished 20th with a time of 6:14:57.839, completing the race on the lead lap despite facing a rough and unforgiving course in her debut.

“I learned a lot in my first desert race, and I’m stoked to finish!” said Chapman. “It’s difficult to try and finish your first time out, but we managed to get it to the line and work through any issues we had. We didn’t have a flat all day, our Yokohama tires held up amazingly even as the course got rougher and rougher as the day went on. I can’t wait to get back in the car for my next race of the season at the Mint 400!”Three laps on the rocky course in Parker weren’t without their challenges; Chapman’s rear axle failed on the final lap of the race, forcing her to finish the race without all-wheel drive. Undeterred, the desert rookie focused on running at her own pace throughout the day as she began her transition from a highly successful short course racing career. The Florence, Arizona native adapted to very different conditions, with less consistent wheel-to-wheel racing and much more time in the driver’s seat.