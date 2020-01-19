Ms. Motorsports announced, Jarrett and Petty well received, Motorsports Show closes Sunday

Andrea Cap of East Berlin, PA was named Aqua Duck Water Transport Ms. Motorsports 2020 Saturday night at the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2020 Race Car & Trade Show Saturday night. Andrea was crowned her successor, Taylor Fullin. Ms. Cap’s first runner-up was Morgan Rochelle and second runner-up was Casey Robicheau. Ms. Cap was also the Swimwear winner, Ms. Rochelle the Sportswear winner, Ms. Robicheau the Interview winner, Amanda Arms the Ms. Photogenic winner and Rachel Molyneaux was named Ms. Congeniality.

Donna Miller, pageant organizer since the inception of the Ms. Motorsports competition at the first show in 1986, was saluted for her years of excellence. Donna announced that the 2020 show was her last. Jamie Sammons will be the new pageant coordinator starting in 2021.

Nine exhibitors earned laurels superior appearing race cars and displays. Best Open Cockpit race car was the Bitner Automotive No. 15 Wingless Sprint that was part of the Bitner Automotive Display. Best Modified/ Late Model was awarded to the Mike Gular driven No. 2A that was part of the Bicknell Race Cars booth. Stephane Lafrance’s Trick Race Car Products booth display received laurels for Best Commercial Booth. Stephen Hanes’ one-of-a-kind VW drag race car was acknowledged for Best Drag Race Car.

Also earning awards were the Montgomery County Quarter Midget Club of Phoenixville PA for best Quarter Midget Display, the Atlantic Coast Old Timers Club for best Vintage Club display, and Orange County Fair Speedway for best Speedway display.

Other outstanding exhibitor awards were presented to the Jimmy Horton, Jr. Statewide Hi-Way Safety Kenny Weld No. 3 Modified that Horton drove to 47 wins in the 1978 season. The car was recently restored by DKM’s Eric Mack for Chris Larsen, who recently had acquired the car.

Finally, the Weikert’s Livestock No. 29 410 Sprint, a Ben Cook chassis car that Doug Wolfgang raced in 1987 was saluted as the Best Vintage Open Cockpit car of the show.

Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett each met and greeted Motorsports Show attendees for two hours Saturday afternoon, preceded by lively stage interviews with audience participation.

Area Auto Racing News’ winningest drivers of the 2019 season were acknowledged on stage prior to the Ms. Motorsports pageant. Matt Hirschman, Danny Dietrich, Tom Fearn, Matt Sheppard, Tommy Kunzman were the award winners; Hirschman was present to receive his award on stage while Sheppard received his laurels earlier on Saturday.

Tomorrow, Sunday, January 20 will be dedicated to Kids, with Little Ms. Motorsports and Tiny Ms. Motorsports pageants planned. The formal show events conclude with the annual running of Kids Big Wheels Races, featuring events among three age groups of youngsters.

Dates for the 2021 Motorsports Show have been announced for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 15, 16, and 17, 2021.

AARN PR