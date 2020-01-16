World Champion Powerboat at PPB Motorsports Racecar Show January 17 - 19

The 2019 Offshore Powerboat Association Class 6 World Championship winning boat will be on display at the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2020 Racecar and Trade Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA this weekend, January 17-19.

Coming off their championship earned in Englewood Beach, Florida, this past November the team will return to the show after a few years sabbatical. "We had a couple of years where we had major repairs to the boat that prevented us from coming to the show," said driver Pete Smith. "This year, we are in great shape, with no major repairs, only our routine off season maintenance which we will start right after the show. It is great to be coming back, we have been to the show since the early days in Valley Forge as exhibitors and as attendees. It is a great way to kick off the 2020 season."

For more information about the team check out their Facebook page Smith Brothers Offshore Racing Team and their web site www.smithbrothersoffshoreracing.com

In addition to Powerboat Racing adding to the diversification of the show there will be the opportunity for show attendees to test their talents in go karts. Arnold’s Family Fun Center will give them the opportunity to drive an electric kart right there at the Expo Center in the C Hall. This is a chance to see if you just might have the talent to be a race car driver. The cost is just $10 and there is two seaters so the youngsters can be included in the fun with an adult.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett along with legendary NASCAR driver Kyle Petty will be appearing on Saturday during the show. Both Jarrett and Petty are part of the NASCAR Sports TV broadcast team. A large number of other well-known names in the sport will also be making appearances.

Middletown, New York’s Orange County Speedway 100th Anniversary display continues to grow becoming a major part of the popular show.

One of the most popular events during the three day show has been, and will again be, the Ms. Motorsports Pageant sponsored by Aqua Duck Water Transport. One contestant will walk off with a $1,500 cash prize along with a poster deal. Best in swimwear, chosen by the crowd, will also receive $500. Entry blanks for this event as well as Little Miss Motorsports are available at the event website, motorsportstradeshow.com.

Many racing facilities and sanctioning bodies will be represented, using the show to announce their 2020 racing plans and schedules. Tracks already registered include Pocono, Dover, Lincoln, New Egypt, BAPS, Bridgeport, Mahoning Valley, Georgetown and Kutztown. Organizations include DIRTcar, Short Track Super Series, USAC East, URC, MASS, ATQMRA, Xcel and Slingshots by Tobias.

Hotel rooms are available at the nearby Valley Forge Casino Resort at the special show rate of $91 per night. Call 610.354.8118 and be sure to ask for the Motorsports Show Room Block in the Valley Tower.

PPB Motorsports 2020 opens on Friday, January 17 at 2 p.m., then at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The show closes at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

On Sunday, all children 12 and under are admitted FREE with a parent. A Little Miss pageant will be held as well as Big Wheel races.

Tickets are available daily at the door beginning one hour before the show opens. And the Expo Center offers a large number of FREE parking spaces. To stay informed on the latest show news to obtain booth information or enter one of the competitions, check in at www.motorsportstradeshow.com or call 609-888-3618.

AARN PR