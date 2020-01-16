Xtreme Series Event at Cherokee Rescheduled

In the midst of a rain-filled week, DIRTcar Racing and Cherokee Speedway officials decided to move this Saturday’s Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series event to next Sunday, Jan. 26, creating a huge weekend with a previously scheduled event on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Georgia’s Cochran Motor Speedway.

The Cherokee Feature will remain a 40-lap, $5,000-to-win race for the Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series, and the day will still include $1,000-to-win 602 Late Model, $1,000-to-win Stock Outlaw RWYB, $600-to-win Thunder Bomber and $500-to-win Extreme 4 FWD races.

“With all the rain we’ve received and are continuing to receive it just makes sense to postpone this Saturday’s race to next weekend,” said DIRTcar Racing’s Tom Deery. “Plus, it makes for an exciting weekend with the previously scheduled race at Cochran Motor Speedway.”

The event on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Cochran is also 40 laps and $5,000-to-win. It will include Crate Late Models in a $2,000-to-win Feature and 602 Late Model Sportsman in a $1,000-to-win race. Gates at Cochran will open at noon with Hot Laps at 2:30 and racing to follow. Grandstands are $20, kids 6-10 are $10 and kids 5-and-under are free. For more on the event at Cochran, visit CochranSpeedway.com.

Gates at Cherokee Speedway will open at 10 a.m. for the rescheduled event on Sunday, Jan. 26. On-track action will begin at 1 p.m. Grandstands are $20 with kids 10-and-under free. For more on the event at Cherokee, go to CherokeeSpeedwaySC.com.

Through three Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series events, two-time winner Chris Madden leads the championship standings by a slim 15 points over Trent Ivey with Kyle Strickler, Logan Roberson and the series’ most recent winner Zack Mitchell rounding out the top five. Brandon Overton, Chris Ferguson and Ross Bailes are all within striking distance in the top 10.

For more news and information on the Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series, visit XtremeDIRTcar.com.