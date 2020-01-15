There is something for everyone this weekend at 36th annual PPB Motorsports Show

Looking for a great day and night of fun? Gather up your camera (cellphone) and autograph book. Put on your most comfortable shoes and head on out to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA. It is time for the 36th annual PPB Motorsports 2020 Racecar and Trade Show. For three days, January 17th through 19th, the giant hall is loaded with just about everything you could imagine that has to do with the exciting sport of motorsports. It is truly a diversified show with powerboats, stock cars, drag racers, motorcycles and more included.

Arnold’s Family Fun Center, located in Oaks, is offering the opportunity to drive an electric kart right there at the Expo Center in the C Hall. Here is a chance to see if you just might have the talent to be a race car driver. The cost is just $10 and there are two seaters so the youngsters can be included in the fun with an adult.

Over 200 race cars, representing all forms of motorsports (Modifieds, Sprints, Midgets, Sportsman, Late Models, Drags and more), will be on display. Of special interest will be a newly design Camaro for NASCAR Cup racing that will make its debut in the Daytona 500. There will be two Hendrick Motorsports cars on display, a new 2020 No. 24 to be driven by William Bryon and a 2019 No. 48 of Jimmie Johnson so fans can compare the changes being made.

There will be huge displays by Orange County Speedway in Middletown, N.Y. which celebrated its 100th season in 2019. Pioneer Pole Buildings, Sunoco, and other major players in the sport.

Speedway displays will offer news of what is happening during the 2020 season. Dozens of tracks and sanctioning organizations will be represented.

Many manufacturers will be on hand to show what is new and offer great deals.

Your autograph book will come in handy as NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and NASCAR Fox broadcast Kyle Petty, along with other national names, and area racers will be on hand along with well-known personalities. Take photos and collect autographs. You just never know who you will come across during the three day.

Seminars designed to educate about important topics in the sport will be taking place throughout the weekend. And admission is free.

The very popular Aqua Duck MS Motorsports Pageant always draws a big crowd on Saturday evening. Gals interested can still enter by using the application found on the show web-site.

On Sunday, all children 12 and under are admitted FREE with a parent. A Little Miss pageant will be held as well as Big Wheel races. Children can enter both events by stopping at the stage area upon early arrival at the show. Big Wheels are supplied and trophies go to top performers.

PPB Motorsports 2020 opens on Friday, January 17 at 2 p.m., then at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The show closes at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are available daily at the door beginning one hour before the show opens. And the Expo Center offers a large number of FREE parking spaces. To stay informed on the latest show news to obtain booth information or enter one of the competitions, check in at www.motorsportstradeshow.com or call 609-888-3618.

