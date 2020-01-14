Connor Mosack Joins JR Motorsports Late Model Lineup for 2020

Connor Mosack has been named to drive for JR Motorsports’ championship-winning Late Model program in 2020, the team announced today. The 21-year-old Charlotte, N.C. native will race alongside teammate and multi-time champion Josh Berry for the full season.

Mosack is already familiar with JRM, making made his first start for the organization in 2019 in the CARS Racing Tour finale at South Boston (Va.) Speedway. He finished 12th in a hotly contested race on the tight oval.

“One of the primary objectives for our Late Model program is to find young drivers capable of continuing our rich history of success against some of the top Late Model competition in the Southeast, and Connor certainly fits in well in that regard,” said L.W. Miller, director of motorsports at JRM. “The Late Model program is the heart and soul of JR Motorsports as well as its future, and Connor is a welcome addition to our team for 2020.”

In 2019, Mosack, a business major at High Point University in North Carolina, raced Late Models at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway, finishing third in points and taking top rookie honors. He earned seven top-five and 25 top-10 finishes in 27 starts at the venerable .363-mile oval.

“JR Motorsports is well-known for being the place for young drivers to take the next step in their development in a highly competitive sport, and the opportunity to advance my career alongside a champion like Josh Berry is one I hope to make the most of,” said Mosack, who will also join the Drivers Edge Development program in 2020. “I know I will learn a lot from Josh, team manager Bryan Shaffer and L.W. Miller, and I am eager to get the 2020 season under way.”

Mosack’s racing career began in 2017 in the INEX U.S. Legend Car ranks. Entering his first full season in 2018, the young driver needed just four races to earn his first victory, taking the fourth of five events in the 2018 Winter Nationals at Florida’s Citrus County Speedway.

Racing in the Semi-Pro and Open Divisions, Mosack competed at Concord (N.C.) Speedway, the Summer Shootout Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway among other events. In 42 starts, Mosack earned 20 victories, 34 top-five and 37 top-10 finishes. Among those were a sweep of the National events at Las Vegas, including the Road Course World Finals and Asphalt Nationals.

In 2019, JRM drivers earned eight victories in 34 starts, with Berry winning six times. Berry won the prestigious ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway as the capper to the season, setting a track record in qualifying and leading every lap. He added four CARS Tour victories to his series-leading total, falling one point shy of his second driver’s championship (2017). JRM alum Sam Mayer won the Bobby Isaac Memorial at Hickory and Adam Lemke also won a feature there in 2019.

Details surrounding Mosack’s race schedule and sponsorship lineup will be announced at a later date.

JRM PR