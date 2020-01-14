DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series Adds Eastern Region

The DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series has added an Eastern Region to the already robust and exciting schedule.

The four-race Eastern Region is made up of tour stops at Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, VT; Utica-Rome Speedway in Vernon, NY; Albany-Saratoga Speedway in Malta, NY; and finally Glen Ridge Motorsports Park in Fultonville, NY. The Bear Ridge and Glen Ridge dates are the first DIRTcar Sportsman Series races in their track histories. With the growth and success of the DIRTcar Sportsman division, the Series is continuing to grow with it.

Each date will showcase a feature event paying at least $1,000 to win and the top five in the region’s points will share from a $1,500 point fund with the high point driver taking home $500.

Long-time DIRTcar supporter Bear Ridge Speedway will kick off the Eastern Region at the picturesque facility. Top chauffers from the other tracks will have to contend with a strong field of Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship drivers on Saturday, May 9. Premier Sportsman drivers Jordan Fornwalt, Kevin Chaffee, and Robert Tucker finished in the top three in points in 2019. They won’t make it easy on the invading Series drivers.

On Sunday, Aug. 2, the Eastern Region rolls into Utica-Rome Speedway. Some of the best DIRTcar Sportsman drivers in the Northeast race at the half-mile oval including Matt Janczuk, Kyle Inman, Alan Fink, and many more. Janczuk had his sights set on the overall Championship in 2019 and even with a wild accident in turn four at Utica-Rome Speedway during NAPA Super DIRT Week he still finished third in the overall DIRTcar Sportsman points.

Albany-Saratoga Speedway is next to host the Eastern Region on Friday, Sept. 11. The ⅓ mile oval boasts some of the best side-by-side racing seen anywhere. Connor Cleveland, Tim Hartman, and Andrew Buff are tough customers to race against on their home track. Albany-Saratoga’s Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship field is among the strongest in the Northeast, which makes Series regulars will have to bring their A-game to the Malta oval.

Glen Ridge Motorsports Park has never hosted a DIRTcar Sportsman Series race but this year the Series will invade the Fultonville track on Sunday, Sept. 13. Race fans will enjoy seeing the Series stars figure out the fast way around the quarter-mile oval again. The Eastern Region Championship will be decided on that Sunday race.

With the addition of the Eastern Region, the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series schedule for 2020 is comprised of 30 points-paying races. Stop by the DIRTcar website to check out the full schedule as well as race previews, race reports, points, photos, and more. Follow DIRTcar on Twitter and Facebook for even more DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series content.

DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series Eastern Region Schedule

May 9 - Bear Ridge Speedway - Bradford, VT

Aug. 2 Utica-Rome Speedway - Vernon, NY

Sept. 11 Albany-Saratoga Speedway - Malta, NY

Sept. 13 Glen Ridge Motorsports Park - Fultonville, NY

DIRTcar Racing PR