DIRTcar at PPB Motorsports 2020 Racecar and Trade Show January 17 - 19

The Super DIRTcar Series and DIRTcar Racing will be on hand at the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports Racecar and Trade Show Friday to Sunday, January 17-19 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa.

Stop by and chat with DIRTcar officials about the upcoming season, check out the HBR No. 98H of Jimmy Phelps, and get a head start on the season with new Super DIRTcar Series gear at the apparel trailer. Make sure you also fill out an entry form to win two, week-long, tickets with pit access to NAPA Super DIRT Week XLIX!

The off-season is quickly coming to a close but not before race fans get a chance to plan out their year of racing action. Schedules for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models, Super DIRTcar Series, and DIRTcar Racing special events will be available at the booth.

There’s nothing like getting up close to racecars in January to cure the off-season blues. Be sure to snap a photo of the showroom clean Bicknell chassis No. 98H of The Baldwinsville Bandit. Jimmy Phelps has over 200 starts, 14 wins, and 85 top fives in Super DIRTcar Series competition. He will be on hand to greet fans.

A little over one month later, the very same car will take to the dirt at the Volusia Speedway Park for the annual DIRTcar Nationals. The Super DIRTcar Series will take to the fast Florida oval on February 11-15.

Directly behind the DIRTcar Racing display is the Super DIRTcar Series ASI Racewear merchandise trailer featuring t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and more.

In addition to DIRTcar adding to the diversification of the show there will be the opportunity for show attendees to test their talents in go karts. Perhaps challenge a friend for a race. Arnold’s Family Fun Center will give them the opportunity to drive an electric kart right there at the Expo Center in the C Hall. This is a chance to see if you just might have the talent to be a race car driver. The cost is just $10 and there is two seaters so the youngsters can be included in the fun with an adult.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett along with legendary NASCAR driver Kyle Petty will be appearing on Saturday during the show. Both Jarrett and Petty are part of the NASCAR Sports TV broadcast team. A large number of other well-known names in the sport will also be making appearances.

Middletown, New York’s Orange County Speedway 100th Anniversary display continues to grow becoming a major part of the popular show.

One of the most popular events during the three day show has been, and will again be, the Ms. Motorsports Pageant sponsored by Aqua Duck Water Transport. One contestant will walk off with a $1,500 cash prize along with a poster deal. Best in swimwear, chosen by the crowd, will also receive $500. Entry blanks for this event as well as Little Miss Motorsports are available at the event website, motorsportstradeshow.com.

Many racing facilities and sanctioning bodies will be represented, using the show to announce their 2020 racing plans and schedules. Tracks already registered include Pocono, Dover, Lincoln, New Egypt, BAPS, Bridgeport, Mahoning Valley, Georgetown and Kutztown. Organizations include DIRTcar, Short Track Super Series, USAC East, URC, MASS, ATQMRA, Xcel and Slingshots by Tobias.

Hotel rooms are available at the nearby Valley Forge Casino Resort at the special show rate of $91 per night. Call 610.354.8118 and be sure to ask for the Motorsports Show Room Block in the Valley Tower.

PPB Motorsports 2020 opens on Friday, January 17 at 2 p.m., then at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The show closes at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

On Sunday, all children 12 and under are admitted FREE with a parent. A Little Miss pageant will be held as well as Big Wheel races.

Tickets are available daily at the door beginning one hour before the show opens. And the Expo Center offers a large number of FREE parking spaces. To stay informed on the latest show news to obtain booth information or enter one of the competitions, check in at www.motorsportstradeshow.com or call 609-888-3618.

AARN PR