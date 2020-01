The 34th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Airs Live On MAVTV With Special Tulsa Shootout and Chili Bowl Nationals Marathon Beforehand

“The Chili Bowl is such a unique event and its timing couldn’t be better. Being mired in the dead of winter, it provides much-needed relief for fans itching for a race to watch,” explained Chili Bowl Publicist, Bryan Hulbert. “Likewise for the drivers, aside from going to Australia and New Zealand, the Chili Bowl is the perfect storm of talent. From your teams that race Midgets week in, and week out, to the elite of NASCAR, Indy, and beyond, when you can say you topped a field that’s over 300 competitors strong, much less do it more than once, you’ve definitely earned some bragging rights.”



2020 MAVTV Chili Bowl Schedule A key ingredient to the Chili Bowl’s excitement comes from the clay that makes up the racetrack. Without the sun or wind damaging the ground, the roughly quarter-mile-long track stays heavily saturated and provides pristine conditions for the world’s best dirt track racers to truly shine. Over 300 drivers, including current and former NASCAR drivers, are entered to compete this year guaranteeing viewers a night filled with some of the most intense back and forth racing action you’ll see all of 2020.“The Chili Bowl is such a unique event and its timing couldn’t be better. Being mired in the dead of winter, it provides much-needed relief for fans itching for a race to watch,” explained Chili Bowl Publicist, Bryan Hulbert. “Likewise for the drivers, aside from going to Australia and New Zealand, the Chili Bowl is the perfect storm of talent. From your teams that race Midgets week in, and week out, to the elite of NASCAR, Indy, and beyond, when you can say you topped a field that’s over 300 competitors strong, much less do it more than once, you’ve definitely earned some bragging rights.”Additionally, those eager to get their race juices pumping can tune in to MAVTV at 8:30 a.m. ET on January 18th to catch a marathon of past Tulsa Shootouts and Chili Bowl Nationals, along with a special showing of parts one and two of the 2020 Shootout that runs up until the LIVE broadcast at 8:30 p.m. ET. January 2020