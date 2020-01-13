General Tire Extends ARCA Official Tire Through 2024

General Tire has extended its exclusive tire supplier agreement with the ARCA Menards Series in a multi-year agreement that will also see the company become the official tire supplier of the ARCA Menards Series East and West. ARCA’s relationship with General Tire was announced at the season finale at Kansas in 2015, and as it has over its initial four seasons, will include race entitlements, at-track activation and billboards, broadcast activation, and at-track service for teams at each of the races in the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East and West./

With a long history of producing passenger vehicle and light truck tires that make “anywhere possible”, General Tire’s racing roots began by developing tires for off-road racing, showcasing industry-leading tire technologies. That “born in competition” tradition continues with their line of ultra-high performance passenger tires. After four years of experience in the ARCA Menards Series, the company has found the same success in stock car racing, putting the 103-year-old brand in front of millions of loyal fans via live broadcasts on FOX Sports and MAVTV, tape-delayed broadcasts on NBCSC, and live streams on NBC Sports Gold.

“General Tire has been a fantastic partner over the last four seasons,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “They have supported the series by sponsoring races at some of the biggest venues in America, supported our live broadcasts, and created a lot of really great activities and content for our fans at the track. And most importantly they have brought a consistent race tire that our teams can count on from the high-speed tracks like Daytona and Talladega to the dirt tracks at Springfield and DuQuoin and to the road courses like Mid-Ohio and Watkins Glen. We’re extremely pleased to have General Tire on board with the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East and West for 2020 and beyond.”

“We’re pleased to announce the extension of our partnership with the ARCA Menards Series and look forward to expanding our presence by adding the ARCA Menards Series East and West,” said Travis Roffler, Director of Marketing, General Tire. “Our team works hard to provide competitive, action-packed racing each week for the fans and we’re proud to continue that tradition and to build on the relationship we established in 2016.”

General Tire’s agreement includes official tire and sole supplier status for the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East and West and will run through the conclusion of the 2024 season.

The 2020 ARCA Menards Series season starts with the 57th annual Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 8. The race will be broadcast live on FS1 starting at 4:30 pm ET. ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring of all on-track sessions free for registered users.

