Mav-TV Chili Bowl coverage at PPB Motorsports Show host hotel Saturday night

After the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2020 Racecar & Trade Show closes for the night on Saturday (January 18), race fans will be able to watch the Chili Bowl Midget car race live from Tulsa, OK with friends at Valley Forge Casino Resort, the show’s host hotel.

The PPB Motorsports show at the nearby Greater Philadelphia Expo Center closes on Saturday after the annual crowning of Ms. Motorsports at 9 p.m.

The Chili Bowl race telecast on MAV-TV, which will begin at 8:30 p.m., will be shown on several screens at both the Valley Tavern located in the lobby of the Radisson and at the Center Bar located in the heart of the gambling area.

Food and beverage will be available in both areas until 2 a.m.

There will also be music for dancing in the casino. There will be no sound to the racing at the Center Bar because a DJ will be will be starting at 9 PM.

PPB Motorsports 2019 opens on Friday, January 17 at 2 p.m., then at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The show closes at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 4 p.m. on Sunday. On Sunday, all children 12 and under are admitted FREE with a parent.

Headlining the show will be NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and driving legend Kyle Petty.

One of the most popular events during the three day show has been, and will again be, the Ms. Motorsports Pageant sponsored by Aqua Duck Water Transport. One woman will walk off with a $1,500 cash prize along with a poster deal. Women interested may still enter. Information is available on the show website.

And many of the show attendees will be looking for some relaxation after Arnold’s Family Fun Center, located in Oaks, gave them the opportunity to drive an electric kart right there at the Expo Center in the C Hall. This was a chance to see if you just might have the talent to be a race car driver. And you will be able to test your skills again on Sunday. The cost is just $10 and there is two seaters so the youngsters can be included in the fun with an adult.

Tickets are available daily at the door one hour before the show opens. To stay informed on the latest show news, check in at www.motorsportstradeshow.com or call 609-888-3618.

AARN PR