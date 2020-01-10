David Gravel to pilot KBR Chevy at Daytona

Veteran World of Outlaws Sprint Cars competitor David Gravel will make his stock car racing debut with KBR Development, at Daytona International Speedway. Gravel will pilot the #28 Chevrolet at the World Center of Racing, Saturday, February 8 in the ARCA Menards Series 200.



The highly accomplished racer, from Watertown, Connecticut, has 51 career victories, with 12 coming in 2019 while driving the Jason Johnson Racing #41. Gravel drove the Axalta sponsored 410 sprinter to victory lane in last season’s Knoxville Nationals, and finished third in series points for the fourth consecutive year.



“It's a dream come true to be able to race at Daytona International Speedway,” commented Gravel. “I can’t thank everyone at KBR and GMS Racing enough for making this happen. I’m really excited for the next step in my career.”



Gravel will participate with KBR Development in the ARCA Menards Series open test at Daytona, January 10 and 11, in advance of next month’s ARCA season opener.



KBR Development recently completed its headquarter relocation to Statesville, North Carolina, into the GMS Racing shop, and operating as a satellite team. KBR, now led by new General Manager and ARCA veteran Frank Kimmel, will again compete full time with the ARCA Menards Series in 2020. Opportunities are available in the teams ARCA cars, as well as super and pro late models, for drivers searching to compete in premier equipment.



KBR PR