Great free seminars available at PPB Motorsports 2020 Racecar and Trade Show

In addition to so many other things to see and do at the Pioneer Pole Building’s Motorsports 2020 Racecar and Trade Show there are a number of new interesting FREE seminars being offered at this year’s show.

The 36th edition of the popular show, that offers just about everything imaginable in motorsports, takes place at the huge Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA on January 17th - 19th.

New to the free seminar schedule this year is a Question and Answer segment from 4:30 - 5:30 pm. on Friday with Matt Sheppard, the top northeast winner for the last four dirt Modified seasons. While “Super Matt” won’t let out all the secrets on how to beat him, he’ll be willing to offer advice on weekly maintenance, how to scale a car properly, reading an ever changing dirt track and driver tips. Racers would be smart to come prepared with their questions and they’ll get the answers.

A similar Question and Answer seminar will be held on Saturday from 2:30 - 3:30 pm with Eric Mack, the long-time crew chief for Stewart Friesen now a partner in DKM built dirt Modified race cars.

Mack will freely give advice on preparing your race car, no matter who built it, in your shop and what to do once you unload at the races.

From 1 to 2 PM on Saturday Tire Prep will be the topic. Dustin Leverknight of American Racer (Tire northeast distributor Lias Tire of Indiana, Pa.) will address tire preparation and equipment to use for grooving, sipping and needling. He’ll talk about where on the tire to do the work, which blocks, how deep and what direction. When to use it, when not plus tire compound choice, watching an ever changing race track before making a decision and so much more.

Those beginning at the grassroots level of the sport should be interested in sitting it on Roy Anderson’s seminar on Friday from 6 to 7 PM. Set-up, tire and general maintenance on Street/ Pure/ Factory Stock and Front Wheel-Drive (asphalt and dirt) “U-car” divisions will be the focus.

You can’t race without funding and John Snyder is returning for another year with help for race teams to find needed sponsors. Snyder, a noted race team Media Relations consultant and motorsports journalist will offer basics ideas in writing proposals and who to send them to on Saturday from 3:45 to 4:45 PM.

Interested in getting involved in media coverage of racing events? Those interested in getting involved as a writer should plan to attend the 2:30- 3:30 PM Saturday seminar being put together by Area Auto Racing News News Editors Steve Barrick and Earl Krause

If race photographer is something you think you’re pretty good at stop at the seminar on Saturday from 4:00- 5:00 PM hosted by noted photographer Bob Yurko. He’ll cover the basics of racing photography and give you an idea how to get more involved. One attendee will get a chance to take photos at the Ms. Motorsports competition, with the professionals!

Live Streaming of races has become a heated topic among race promoters. A roundtable discussion is being planned on Saturday from 1:15 - 2:15 PM to focus on the issues surrounding live streaming of races for venue owners, promoters, drivers, and teams. Led by Chris Graham, Owner and Executive Producer of the National Racing Network; the discussion will focus on both the positives and negatives that comes with live video from the track.

Safety at the races should never be forgotten and it won’t be at the PPM Motorsports show. Great deals are annually offered at the show from many different dealers.

In the seminar room on Saturday from 5:00- 6:00 PM racer safety will be the top presentation by Warren Alston, a veteran racing flagger and official. The first part of the seminar will cover what safety measures are, or should be, in place at local racetracks. Topics will include Safety Terms, Kinematics of Trauma, and Scene Survey in an accident, Rapid Assessment (RPM) and Treatment Priorities.

PPB Motorsports 2020 opens on Friday, January 17 at 2 p.m., then at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The show closes at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

On Sunday, all children 12 and under are admitted FREE with a parent. A Little Miss pageant will be held as well as Big Wheel races.

Tickets are available daily at the door beginning one hour before the show opens. And the Expo Center offers a large number of FREE parking spaces. To stay informed on the latest show news to obtain booth information or enter one of the competitions, check in at www.motorsportstradeshow.com or call 609-888-3618.

AARN PR