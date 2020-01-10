Brody Roa heads to Oklahoma for 34th annual Chili Bowl

2019 USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series champion Brody Roa will be making what has become an annual trek to Tulsa, Oklahoma for next week’s 34th Annual Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. The race will take place on the Tulsa Expo Center Raceway inside the massive River Spirit Expo Center. The annual event, which draws over 350 drivers from all disciplines of racing, will feature six nights of action beginning on Monday, January 13th and concluding on Saturday, January 18th.For the second year in a row, Roa, who will turn 29-years-old on January 25th, will be driving the immaculate Iron Dome-Moonshine Motorsports #7M for Texan Kevin Ramey. The car is a brand-new Iron Dome chassis specially built for the Chili Bowl with a Stanton Mopar engine.

“I am really excited to be headed back to Tulsa for the Chili Bowl,” Roa said on Wednesday night. “I am counting down the days until we get there. It is a big race to get to and it comes with a lot of pressure to run good. You have to kind of keep your head on right and tell yourself that it is just a regular race and not the Chili Bowl.”

After practice on Monday, the Garden Grove, California resident will not be back on the track in Tulsa until his preliminary night, which is Friday, January 17th. Less than 24-hours later he will be back at it in the day-long finale. Last year, at his third ever appearance at the biggest Midget race in the world, Roa got all the way to one of the C-Main events.

The veteran driver and his wife Tailor will be flying to Tulsa in a few days. They will be joined midweek by his father Brett and sprint car crew chief Zac Bozanich as the team prepares for Friday’s race.

Joining Roa as a teammate at the Chili Bowl will be Corona, California’s Austin Williams. A friendly rival, Roa has competed against Williams since his first days in a sprint car. When the team acquired a new car last week, Roa threw William’s name into the hat and he was awarded the ride.

Fans can listen to Roa talk about the Chili Bowl on “The Racer Radio Show” this Sunday afternoon (January 12). The show airs from 3:00 – 4:00 P.M. PST and is available online at kcbq.com. Fans who live in the San Diego area can also listen at 1170 AM on the radio.

Fans who are attending the Chili Bowl can purchase Roa’s Chili Bowl shirt at the team’s hauler throughout the week.

The home of the Chili Bowl, the River Spirit Expo Center, is one of the largest clear-span buildings in the world. It encompasses 448,000 square feet. The racetrack, pit area and the grandstands are under the same roof of the giant structure.

Fans who cannot attend the Chili Bowl who want to keep up with Roa and the other stars can watch all six nights via pay per view on the Racin Boys Network http://www.racinboys.com/). In addition, Saturday’s finale will be shown live on MAVTV.

In addition to his season-long personal sponsors, HD Industries, Burris Racing, Biker Bruce Fisher, Norma Leonard, Molecule and K1 RaceGear, Roa would also like to thank Iron Dome Motorsports, Moonshine Motorsports, Jambo’s BBQ Pits, Race Jugs, Burkham Concrete, Precise Racing Products, Deaton’s Water Front Services, Industrial Instrument, Graham’s Wrecker Service, 380 Pawn, 777 Graphics, D&S Motorsports, Approach Marketing, Bell County Electrical Supply, Pro Tech Services, Express Car Wash of Texas, Mow Time, Texas Star Concrete, Abilene Powder Coating, Lil Mo’s Pizza, Sun Electric, Elliot’s Trailers, GPA Paper and Top Level Ink for being part of the Chili Bowl effort.

