Super DIRTcar Series on the Card at Motorsports Racecar and Trade Show.

The Super DIRTcar Series and DIRTcar Racing will be on hand at the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports Racecar and Trade Show Friday to Sunday, January 17-19 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa.

Stop by and chat with DIRTcar officials about the upcoming season, check out the HBR No. 98H of Jimmy Phelps, and get a head start on the season with new Super DIRTcar Series gear at the apparel trailer. Make sure you also fill out an entry form to win two, week-long, tickets with pit access to NAPA Super DIRT Week XLIX!

The off-season is quickly coming to a close but not before race fans get a chance to plan out their year of racing action. Schedules for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models, Super DIRTcar Series, and DIRTcar Racing special events will be available at the booth.

There’s nothing like getting up close to racecars in January to cure the off-season blues. Be sure to snap a photo of the showroom clean Bicknell chassis No. 98H of The Baldwinsville Bandit. Jimmy Phelps has over 200 starts, 14 wins, and 85 top fives in Super DIRTcar Series competition.

A little over one month later, the very same car will take to the dirt at the Volusia Speedway Park for the annual DIRTcar Nationals. The Super DIRTcar Series will take to the fast Florida oval on February 11-15.

Directly behind is the DIRTcar Racing display is the Super DIRTcar Series ASI Racewear merchandise trailer featuring t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and more.

Get connected with the Super DIRTcar Series on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the brand new Super DIRTcar Series website. Don’t forget to tag us on social media with your photos from the show.

Super DIRTcar Series PR