Jim Beaver Prepares for 2020 Season Opener at Hometown Parker 250

Professional off-road racer Jim Beaver will be back behind the wheel of his #915 General Tire/Vision Wheel Polaris RZR once again in this weekend’s Parker 250 presented by Polaris RZR, the first race of the 2020 Best in the Desert season and the first race of the year in Beaver’s hometown of Parker, Arizona. The desert racing veteran and host of the General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR earned his first finish of last season at this event, and will be looking to improve on last year’s result after a strong pre-race test.

“The 2020 season is here and I’m pumped to be back in the driver’s seat this weekend in Parker,” said Jim Beaver. “It’s always fun to be able to race in your own backyard, but we’ve made some exciting upgrades to the car that have me looking for a strong finish in front of family and friends. We had a test session over the weekend that proved their worth, so I’m looking forward to seeing how we stack up!”

Beaver will look to build off the momentum of a highly successful 2019 season that included strong pace at the biggest desert races in America, as well as appearances at most of action motorsports’ premier events and the establishment of a top-flight esports team, Jim Beaver eSports. For 2020, Beaver welcomes General Tire as the new title partner of the Down & Dirty Show, expanding on a relationship that started nearly a decade ago. He’ll be joined in the cockpit this weekend by Trent Beaver, Bryant Shontz, and Mia Chapman.

In addition to this week’s racing efforts, stay tuned for new episodes of the General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, Project Action, and more, as well as full coverage of the Parker 250 presented by Polaris RZR and all of this week’s action motorsports events on DownAndDirtyShow.com