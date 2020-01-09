Lucas Oil Racing Television Releases 2020 Live Schedule

The new year is officially in full swing, and that means it’s time for the release of Lucas Oil Racing TV’s (LORTV) 2020 LIVE broadcast schedule.

Kicking off the first month of the year, LORTV is airing a special LIVE broadcast of the 34th Annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl on January 18th at 8:30 p.m. ET. and, two weeks later, will also have a LIVE showing of the opening round for the 2020 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series tour on the 31st. Early February brings more Late Model Dirt Series action with LIVE races on the 1st and again from the 3rd through the 9th. 

 

Making its return to the LIVE LORTV schedule for the start of the 2020 season is the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series (LOORRS) with a doubleheader broadcast on March 14th and 15th. April brings more Lucas Late Model Dirt Series racing on the 24th before switching to another LIVE installment of LOORRS action, this time from Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park on the 25th and 26th. 

May brings LORTV subscribers LIVE racing directly from the famed Lucas Oil Speedway with broadcasts for both the United States Racing Association (USRA) and Lucas Late Model Dirt Series from the 21st to the 23rd. The Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League makes its 2020 LIVE schedule debut on June 5th and 6th, followed by additional Late Model Dirt Series coverage on June 18th, 19th and 20th. Keeping things in the same month, we have LIVE broadcasts of the Lucas American Sprint Car Series from June 25th to the 27th with LOORRS action closing out the monthly schedule on the 27th and 28th. 

 

Post Independence Day, LORTV will have LIVE Late Model Dirt Series racing from Deer Creek Speedway on July 9th and more of the Late Model Dirt Series on the 17th and 18th. July then closes out strong with a LIVE LOORRS broadcast from Wild West Motorsports Park on the 25th. Heading into the second half of August comes more wheel-to-wheel action from the Late Model Dirt Series from the 20th to the 22nd and LOORRS on the 22nd and 23rd. 

On September 11th and 12th, LORTV brings back the Pro Pulling League for more LIVE shows and then follows that up on the 18th and 19th with LIVE broadcasts for both the Lucas American Sprint Car Series and War Sprint Car Series. Also slated for September 19th is the Lucas Late Model Dirt Series, before the Pro Pulling League comes back to close out the month with LIVE races on the 25th and 26th. Finally, to finish off a year filled with LIVE racing, LORTV has broadcasts of the final rounds of LOORRS on October 3rd and 24th, Late Model Dirt Series on the 17th, and Lucas American Sprint Car Series on the 23rd and 24th. 

 

In addition to this LIVE broadcasts, motorsport fans can choose from more than 5,400 shows across 90 different categories, all available 24/7 on-demand on the Lucas Oil Racing TV platform. 

Both returning and new subscribers can log directly onto LucasOilRacing.TV and watch the action from the convenience of their browser. Additionally, Lucas Oil Racing TV is available on all the most popular streaming devices like ROKU, Apple iOS, Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Google Play, Xbox One, and more. A full list of supported devices can found HERE. 

Lucas Oil Racing TV Schedule

2020 LIVE Broadcast Schedule

Jan. 18

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented by General Tires

River Spirit Expo Center

8:30 pm. ET

Jan. 31

Lucas Late Model Dirt Series

Golden Isles Speedway

TBA

Feb. 1

Lucas Late Model Dirt Series

Golden Isles Speedway

TBA

Feb. 3

Lucas Late Model Dirt Series

East Bay Raceway Park

TBA

Feb. 4

Lucas Late Model Dirt Series

East Bay Raceway Park

TBA

Feb. 5

Lucas Late Model Dirt Series

East Bay Raceway Park

TBA

Feb. 6

Lucas Late Model Dirt Series

East Bay Raceway Park

TBA

Feb. 7

Lucas Late Model Dirt Series

East Bay Raceway Park

TBA

Feb. 8

Lucas Late Model Dirt Series

East Bay Raceway Park

TBA

Feb. 9

Lucas Late Model Dirt Series

All-Tech Raceway

TBA

Mar. 14

Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

Glen Helen Raceway

TBA

Mar. 15

Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

Glen Helen Raceway

TBA

Apr. 24

Lucas Late Model Dirt Series

Tri-City Speedway

TBA

Apr. 25

Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

Wild Horse Motorsports Park

TBA

Apr. 26

Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

Wild Horse Motorsports Park

TBA

May 21

Lucas Late Model Dirt Series

Lucas Oil Speedway

TBA

May 21

United States Racing Association

Lucas Oil Speedway

TBA

May 22

Lucas Late Model Dirt Series

Lucas Oil Speedway

TBA

May 22

United States Racing Association

Lucas Oil Speedway

TBA

May 23

Lucas Late Model Dirt Series

Lucas Oil Speedway

TBA

May 23

United States Racing Association

Lucas Oil Speedway

TBA

Jun. 5

Lucas Pro Pulling League

Ambassador Park

TBA

Jun. 6

Lucas Pro Pulling League

Ambassador Park

TBA

Jun. 18

Lucas Late Model Dirt Series

Magnolia Motor Speedway

TBA

Jun. 19

Lucas Late Model Dirt Series

Magnolia Motor Speedway

TBA

Jun. 20

Lucas Late Model Dirt Series

Magnolia Motor Speedway

TBA

Jun. 25

Lucas American Sprint Car Series

Skagit Speedway

TBA

Jun. 26

Lucas American Sprint Car Series

Skagit Speedway

TBA

Jun. 27

Lucas American Sprint Car Series

Skagit Speedway

TBA

Jun. 27

Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

Utah Motorsports Campus

TBA

Jun. 28

Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

Utah Motorsports Campus

TBA

July 9

Lucas Late Model Dirt Series

Deer Creek Speedway

TBA

July 17

Lucas Late Model Dirt Series

Tri-City Speedway

TBA

July 18

Lucas Late Model Dirt Series

Lucas Oil Speedway

TBA

July 25

Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

Wild West Motorsports Park

TBA

Aug. 20

Lucas Late Model Dirt Series

Batesville Motor Speedway

TBA

Aug. 21

Lucas Late Model Dirt Series

Batesville Motor Speedway

TBA

Aug. 22

Lucas Late Model Dirt Series

Batesville Motor Speedway

TBA

Aug. 22

Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

Lucas Oil Speedway

TBA

Aug. 23

Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

Lucas Oil Speedway

TBA

Sep. 11

Lucas Pro Pulling League

Pierce County Fair

TBA

Sep. 12

Lucas Pro Pulling League

Pierce County Fair

TBA

Sep. 17

Lucas American Sprint Car Series

Lucas Oil Speedway

TBA

Sep. 17

Lucas War Sprint Car Series

Lucas Oil Speedway

TBA

Sep. 18

Lucas American Sprint Car Series

Lucas Oil Speedway

TBA

Sep. 18

Lucas War Sprint Car Series

Lucas Oil Speedway

TBA

Sep. 19

Lucas American Sprint Car Series

Lucas Oil Speedway

TBA

Sep. 19

Lucas War Sprint Car Series

Lucas Oil Speedway

TBA

Sep. 19

Lucas Late Model Dirt Series

Knoxville Raceway

TBA

Sep. 25

Lucas Pro Pulling League

Lucas Oil Speedway

TBA

Sep. 26

Lucas Pro Pulling League

Lucas Oil Speedway

TBA

Oct. 3

Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

Glen Helen Raceway

TBA

Oct. 17

Lucas Late Model Dirt Series

Portsmouth Raceway Park

TBA

Oct. 23

Lucas American Sprint Car Series

Texas Motor Speedway

TBA

Oct. 24

Lucas American Sprint Car Series

Texas Motor Speedway

TBA

Oct. 24

Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

Wild West Motorsports Park

TBA

*BOLD events are available for yearly subscriptions only.

The full live event broadcast schedule is available at https://lucasoilracing.tv/schedule 

 

Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

