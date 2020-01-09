Lucas Oil Racing Television Releases 2020 Live Schedule

The new year is officially in full swing, and that means it’s time for the release of Lucas Oil Racing TV’s (LORTV) 2020 LIVE broadcast schedule.



Kicking off the first month of the year, LORTV is airing a special LIVE broadcast of the 34th Annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl on January 18th at 8:30 p.m. ET. and, two weeks later, will also have a LIVE showing of the opening round for the 2020 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series tour on the 31st. Early February brings more Late Model Dirt Series action with LIVE races on the 1st and again from the 3rd through the 9th.

Making its return to the LIVE LORTV schedule for the start of the 2020 season is the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series (LOORRS) with a doubleheader broadcast on March 14th and 15th. April brings more Lucas Late Model Dirt Series racing on the 24th before switching to another LIVE installment of LOORRS action, this time from Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park on the 25th and 26th.



May brings LORTV subscribers LIVE racing directly from the famed Lucas Oil Speedway with broadcasts for both the United States Racing Association (USRA) and Lucas Late Model Dirt Series from the 21st to the 23rd. The Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League makes its 2020 LIVE schedule debut on June 5th and 6th, followed by additional Late Model Dirt Series coverage on June 18th, 19th and 20th. Keeping things in the same month, we have LIVE broadcasts of the Lucas American Sprint Car Series from June 25th to the 27th with LOORRS action closing out the monthly schedule on the 27th and 28th.

Post Independence Day, LORTV will have LIVE Late Model Dirt Series racing from Deer Creek Speedway on July 9th and more of the Late Model Dirt Series on the 17th and 18th. July then closes out strong with a LIVE LOORRS broadcast from Wild West Motorsports Park on the 25th. Heading into the second half of August comes more wheel-to-wheel action from the Late Model Dirt Series from the 20th to the 22nd and LOORRS on the 22nd and 23rd.



On September 11th and 12th, LORTV brings back the Pro Pulling League for more LIVE shows and then follows that up on the 18th and 19th with LIVE broadcasts for both the Lucas American Sprint Car Series and War Sprint Car Series. Also slated for September 19th is the Lucas Late Model Dirt Series, before the Pro Pulling League comes back to close out the month with LIVE races on the 25th and 26th. Finally, to finish off a year filled with LIVE racing, LORTV has broadcasts of the final rounds of LOORRS on October 3rd and 24th, Late Model Dirt Series on the 17th, and Lucas American Sprint Car Series on the 23rd and 24th.