Hendrick NASCAR Cup cars on display at PPB Motorsports show January 17 - 19

Sure to attract a lot of attention at the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports Racecar and Trade January 17-19 is the Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR Cup team cars. The 36th edition of the popular show takes place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA.

Show attendees will have the opportunity to get an up close look at a new 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE that will debut on the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series starting in February at Daytona International Speedway.

In honor of seven time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson participating in his last full-time season of Cup competition, a 2019 No.48 Ally Chevrolet will be on display. The second Hendrick display car at the show will be a 2020 No. 24 Liberty University Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE driven by young sensation William Byron.

Hendrick Motorsports entries have won a record 12 Cup championships and tallied 256 Cup wins.

For many years Hendrick Motorsports was the home for NASCAR Hall of Famer, now TV broadcaster, Jeff Gordon.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett along with legendary NASCAR driver Kyle Petty will be appearing on Saturday during the show. Both Jarrett and Petty are part of the NASCAR Sports TV broadcast team. A large number of other well-known names in the sport will also be making appearances.

Middletown, New York’s Orange County Speedway 100th Anniversary display continues to grow becoming a major part of the popular show.

The display will feature an Orange County “Past, Present and Future” theme. Many Modifieds along with other divisions that have raced at Orange County over the years will be on display along with special exhibits.

Many drivers who have competed at the popular track during the last 100 years will be on hand to sign autographs on Saturday afternoon.

One of the most popular events during the three day show has been, and will again be, the Ms. Motorsports Pageant sponsored by Aqua Duck Water Transport. One contestant will walk off with a $1,500 cash prize along with a poster deal. Best in swimwear, chosen by the crowd, will also receive $500. Entry blanks for this event as well as Little Miss Motorsports are available at the event website, motorsportstradeshow.com.

Many racing facilities and sanctioning bodies will be represented, using the show to announce their 2020 racing plans and schedules. Tracks already registered include Pocono, Dover, Lincoln, New Egypt, BAPS, Bridgeport, Mahoning Valley, Georgetown and Kutztown. Organizations include DIRTcar, Short Track Super Series, USAC East, URC, MASS, ATQMRA, Xcel and Slingshots by Tobias.

Hotel rooms are available at the nearby Valley Forge Casino Resort at the special show rate of $91 per night. Call 610.354.8118 and be sure to ask for the Motorsports Show Room Block in the Valley Tower.

PPB Motorsports 2020 opens on Friday, January 17 at 2 p.m., then at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The show closes at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

On Sunday, all children 12 and under are admitted FREE with a parent. A Little Miss pageant will be held as well as Big Wheel races.

Tickets are available daily at the door beginning one hour before the show opens. And the Expo Center offers a large number of FREE parking spaces. To stay informed on the latest show news to obtain booth information or enter one of the competitions, check in at www.motorsportstradeshow.com or call 609-888-3618.

AARN PR