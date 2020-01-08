Chassy Media's Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story now available at chassy.com

Chassy Media announced today that UPPITY: THE WILLY T. RIBBS STORY, the incredible true story of Willy T. Ribbs, the first Black driver to win a Trans-Am race, test a Formula One car and race in the Indy 500, is now available for purchase at Chassy.com. The film is co-directed by podcaster and comedian Adam Carolla and Nate Adams (THE 24 HOUR WAR and SHELBY AMERICAN: THE CARROLL SHELBY STORY).

Willy T. Ribbs was the Jackie Robinson of auto-racing who shattered the color-barrier in the all-white sport. Willy was referred to as "Uppity" behind his back by mechanics and other racers. He overcame death-threats, unwarranted suspensions and engine sabotage to go after his dream. Ultimately, Willy beat the haters and became the first Black driver to win a Trans-Am race, test a Formula One car, and race in the Indy 500.

“Willy T. Ribbs is an extraordinary racer who overcame adversity throughout his career. Willy’s determined spirit and desire to prove his naysayers wrong serves as a beacon of light and hope that one should never give up on their dreams and to continue to fight regardless of what others think,” said co-directors Adam Carolla and Nate Adams. “We are thrilled to share his amazing story and are very excited for audiences to learn more about this incredible man!”

UPPITY: THE WILLY T. RIBBS STORY is produced by Adam Carolla, Nate Adams and Mike August and features interviews with Willy T. Ribbs, Paul Newman, Bernie Ecclestone, Dan Gurney, Bobby Unser, Al Unser Jr., Robby Unser, David Hobbs, Caitlyn Jenner, Wally Dallenbach Jr., and Humpy Wheeler.

Chassy Media PR