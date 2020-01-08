Nolan Pope Re-Signs With Lee Faulk Racing & MPM Marketing

Nolan Pope will continue his racing career after inking contract extensions with Lee Faulk Racing and Development and McCallister Precision Marketing.

Pope, 22, will continue to drive for Lee Faulk Racing and Development as he embarks upon his first full season of competition with the CARS Late Model Stock Tour.

“I’m glad we can finally announce this,” said Pope, a native of Missouri. “I’ve worked with the teams at Lee Faulk Racing and MPM Marketing the last few years and they are incredible people. LFR always bring great race cars to the track and I always have a chance to win in their race cars. The CARS Late Model Stock Tour is the toughest tour around and I’m looking forward to the challenge for sure.

“I’m also really glad I get to continue working with Tonya McCallister and her team at MPM Marketing. MPM Marketing has helped me so much these last few years as I’ve continued to work towards a career in motorsports. I can’t thank her enough and I am looking forward to working with her again.”

This won’t be Pope’s first season racing with the CARS Solid Rock Carriers Tour. In the last three seasons Pope has run the full CARS Super Late Model Tour schedule twice, earning a fourth-place championship finish in 2017 and a third-place result in 2019. He’s scored four top-five finishes in that time, including a career-best finish of third at Virginia’s Dominion Raceway.

In addition to his time racing a super late model, Pope has also raced regularly in a late model stock. He’s scored three late model stock car triumphs since 2018, including two wins at South Carolina’s Anderson Motor Speedway and a victory at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

“We’ve watched Nolan mature as a race car driver the last few seasons and we’re excited to continue working with him in 2020,” said Lee Faulk Racing and Development’s Michael Faulk. “He’s already raced at a lot of the tracks on the CARS Late Model Stock Tour schedule during his time in a super late model, so he’ll already be familiar with a lot of the tracks on the schedule. That can only help him and us as we chase trophies this year.”

On top of his CARS Late Model Stock Tour schedule, Pope and Lee Faulk Racing and Development will also compete in several weekly late model stock car events around the Southeast.

“It’s been a thrill to watch Nolan learn and grow as a race car driver the last few years,” said McCallister Precision Marketing owner Tonya McCallister. “He’s grown so much just in the last 12 months and our entire team is looking forward to working with him again as he pursues the CARS Late Model Stock Tour title.”