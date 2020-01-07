Our Motorsports Heads to Daytona International Speedway for the ARCA Menards Series Test

07 Jan 2020
Racing News
52 times
Our Motorsports Heads to Daytona International Speedway for the ARCA Menards Series Test

Our Motorsports is set to head to Daytona International Speedway for the ARCA Menards Series test session next week. The team will be bringing down a two car fleet for the test, with Andy Seuss, Sebastian Arias, Keith McGee and Ronnie Osmer behind the wheels.

“We are looking forward to having a great test session at Daytona International Speedway,” commented Team Manager, Andy Seuss. “We’ve had a lot of success over the past couple years, including expanding into the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020. We have some great guys that are going to be testing with us, and hopefully we’ll be able to come back to Daytona in February strong for the season opener.”

Our Motorsports has shown great strength in Superspeedway racing, posting six Top 10’s and two Top 5’s in the last seven starts. Last year, former Our Motorsports driver CJ McLaughlin success with the team helped to springboard is career into the NASCAR Xfinity Series. 

On track activity for the ARCA Menards Series begins January 10th at Daytona International Speedway. For more information on Our Motorsports, follow along on social media; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. For information on sponsorship opportunities, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..  

Our Motorsports PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

More in this category: « JJ Yeley Set to Compete in His 25th Running of the Chili Bowl Nationals
back to top
Cookies make it easier for us to provide you with our services. With the usage of our services you permit us to use cookies.
Ok Decline