JJ Yeley Set to Compete in His 25th Running of the Chili Bowl Nationals

As a new decade begins JJ Yeley will be celebrating his 25th anniversary of competing at the Tulsa Chilibowl. He will be piloting the 2G for longtime sponsor and friend, Glenn Styres Racing.



This will be the first time in years to be driving for someone else. "I’m excited to represent Enriam and Ohsweken Speedway," commented JJ Yeley. "It’s great to have the support from longtime supporters Phil Viger of Adirondack Tree surgeons, Dave Waltemath owner of ABC Sand and Rock, Max Robichaud of First State Crane Of Deleware , Superior Essex and GrayBar."



Glen Styres Racing will be fielding three entries assembled by Jack Yeley with JJ Yeley, Kyle Cummings and rookie Gunner Ramey behind the wheels.



"It’s hard to believe this will be my 25th year of racing the Tulsa Chilibowl. I have multiple podium finishes but still looking for that elusive Golden Driller to go with my collection of trophies. The competition and quality of equipment with over 300 cars, makes this race one of the hardest events to win," continued Yeley.



The action from Tulsa, Oklahoma starts January 13th.

