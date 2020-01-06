Braden Rogers Joins Lee Faulk Racing & Development

Lee Faulk Racing and Development is thrilled to announce that 18-year-old Braden Rogers has joined the team to compete in select late model stock events this season.

Rogers, of Bakersfield, Calif., is tentatively scheduled to compete in a variety of late model stock events around the Southeast. He recently completed multiple test sessions for Lee Faulk Racing and Development as he prepares to make his debut for the team.

“This is such a cool moment for me,” said Rogers, who has been racing for four years. “The staff at Lee Faulk Racing are so knowledgeable and they always prepare top notch race cars. I’ve already learned a bunch in the few times that I’ve tested with them. I can’t wait to work with Michael and Lee more and hopefully we can score a couple of wins this year together.”

The High Point University student began his racing education in California, scoring multiple wins before bringing his racing talents to the East Coast last year.

Last season he scored two Legends car Semi-Pro victories at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the popular Bojangles’ Summer Shootout, finishing fifth in points. In addition, Rogers also owns two victories during the annual Spring Battle at Texas Motor Speedway while also getting his feet wet in a late model last season.

“We see a lot of potential in Braden. He’s a proven winner, both on the East Coast and West Coast, and he’s got a willingness to learn. That’s extremely important in a young race car driver,” said Lee Faulk Racing and Development’s Michael Faulk. “We’re looking forward to having him in our race cars this year. He’s ready to get the season started and his first race will be here before we all know it.”

Rogers is set to make his debut for Lee Faulk Racing and Development during weekly late model stock competition at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway on March 14.

For addition information about Lee Faulk Racing and Development, visit www.leefaulkracing.com